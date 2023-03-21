African National Congress secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was blasted for his comments on the national shutdown

Mbalula said the stay-away led by the Economic Freedom Fighters was a flop and “dismally failed”

EFF leader Julius Malema felt differently and described the shutdown as one of the most successful in the country’s” history

JOHANNESBURG - ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has gained hate online for relentlessly mocking the national shutdown.

Mbalula shared a series of social media posts on Monday, 20 March, saying the EFF planned protest was a “flop”. The Red Berets called for the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the end of loadshedding.

Despite many South Africans pledging their support of the shutdown, Mbalula said the majority of citizens rejected the stay-away. According to EWN, the ANC SG said that the EFF’s attempt at shutting down the country “dismally failed”.

EFF leader Julius Malema felt differently and described the shutdown as the most successful ever in the history of the country’s struggles. He made the comments while addressing supporters in Pretoria.

Malema said during the shutdown, no malls, factories or schools were open. However, according to News24, the country seemed to operate as usual in most parts.

Mzansi annoyed by ANC SG’s remarks on the shutdown

@YusufLoon said:

“Not as dismal a failure as ANC's ability to govern South Africa.”

@tadow4tunes commented:

“Let's wait and see how it affects next year's votes.”

@TDitaunyane posted:

“The ANC tried to govern for 30 years and failed dismally. They only managed to enrich themselves and their stooges.”

@FrankfromCPT wrote:

“The ANC should know what dismal failure looks like. They have nearly 30 years experience in government of it.”

@bishopdave1965 added:

“Just like the ANC is a dismal failure.”

