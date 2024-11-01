“Out With the Old”: Thankful Daughter Surprises Mother With Brand-New Car

A grateful daughter shared that she surprised her mother with a brand-new vehicle to show her appreciation

After the woman removed her mother's blindfold, the surprised lady dropped to her knees before climbing inside her car

Social media users in the post's comment section sent the mother-daughter duo congratulatory messages

A grateful woman surprised her mother with a new car.

People show their gratitude to their parents in various ways, whether through grand gestures or small acts of kindness that reflect years of appreciation. One woman expressed her thanks by surprising her mother with a brand-new car.

Daughter spoils mom with car

Using the handle @boniswatm, a woman uploaded a video on TikTok to share that she bought her mother a brand-new Toyota.

After the woman signed the necessary documents, she blindfolded her mother and led her to her new set of wheels. The mother's reaction was heartwarming as she dropped to her knees in gratitude.

The TikTokker wrote in her post's caption:

"Thank you, Mama. Enjoy your new baby."

Watch the video below:

Local internet users love thankful daughter's surprise for mom

The viral video received many messages from social media users congratulating the mother after she received a car from her daughter.

@chantelll09, who adored the woman's kind gesture, wrote:

"This is beautiful. Well done, madam."

@sibongileklou shared with the family:

"Congratulations to your mom, and more blessings to you, sis."

@phili..ndaba stated in the comment section:

"Blessings on blessings."

@mosh_mommy said to the daughter:

"Oh, that's so damn sweet of you. Well done, babe."

@somsomfbo, who had the same blessed feelings towards her parent, shared with the online community:

"This I will do for my dad."

@boniswatm responded to the app user:

"I pray that God gives you the means to also do this for your dad."

