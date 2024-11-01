“That Prayer Saved You”: SA Jokes After Woman’s Wig Catches Fire on 21st Birthday
- A young woman shared with TikTok users a video of what happened to her on her 21st birthday
- When she wanted to blow out the candles on her layered cake, the flames touched her hair
- Social media users found the incident comical and cracked a few jokes in the post's comment section
When people celebrate birthdays, they often go all out, dressing in their finest clothes and sporting stylish hairdos to mark the special occasion.
However, for one woman, her birthday took an unexpected turn when she shared that her wig accidentally caught alight, turning her glamourous celebration into an unforgettable story.
A lit birthday party
A TikTok user named Matshidiso uploaded a video on her account (@matshidiso.kola) showing app users what happened a few seconds after she made a wish to celebrate her 21st birthday.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Her hair touched the flames as she leaned into her cake to blow out her candles. Fortunately, she didn't get hurt and could make light of the situation, pun intended!
She wrote in her post's caption:
"I almost burnt my first wig."
Watch the video below:
Woman's fiery hair has Mzansi cracking jokes
Several members of the online community took to the comment section to laugh about the unfortunate situation the birthday girl found herself in.
@oripfahappy laughed and wrote:
"That prayer saved you."
Referring to an Alicia Keys song, @user190202730607 jokingly said:
"This girl is on fire."
@nxumalo909 felt bad for Matshidiso:
"Sorry, my love. I hope everything went well."
Speaking about what the woman did before her hair caught alight, @pearl_ngwenya_kamtimande commented with a laugh:
"What a powerful wish."
@tinamodiakgotla wrote with humour:
"That’s a sign. Whatever you prayed for won’t happen. Askies, lala."
@kamo_modipa also added humour to the comment section when they wrote:
"As long as you did not drop the cake."
Woman puts open fire on client's braids
In another story, Briefly News reported about a hairdresser who found a controversial way to finish her client's braids using an open flame.
Social media users feared for their hair and felt the poor client's pain.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za