A young woman shared with TikTok users a video of what happened to her on her 21st birthday

When she wanted to blow out the candles on her layered cake, the flames touched her hair

Social media users found the incident comical and cracked a few jokes in the post's comment section

A woman's hair caught alight on her 21st birthday. Images: @matshidiso

Source: TikTok

When people celebrate birthdays, they often go all out, dressing in their finest clothes and sporting stylish hairdos to mark the special occasion.

However, for one woman, her birthday took an unexpected turn when she shared that her wig accidentally caught alight, turning her glamourous celebration into an unforgettable story.

A lit birthday party

A TikTok user named Matshidiso uploaded a video on her account (@matshidiso.kola) showing app users what happened a few seconds after she made a wish to celebrate her 21st birthday.

Her hair touched the flames as she leaned into her cake to blow out her candles. Fortunately, she didn't get hurt and could make light of the situation, pun intended!

She wrote in her post's caption:

"I almost burnt my first wig."

Watch the video below:

Woman's fiery hair has Mzansi cracking jokes

Several members of the online community took to the comment section to laugh about the unfortunate situation the birthday girl found herself in.

@oripfahappy laughed and wrote:

"That prayer saved you."

Referring to an Alicia Keys song, @user190202730607 jokingly said:

"This girl is on fire."

@nxumalo909 felt bad for Matshidiso:

"Sorry, my love. I hope everything went well."

Speaking about what the woman did before her hair caught alight, @pearl_ngwenya_kamtimande commented with a laugh:

"What a powerful wish."

@tinamodiakgotla wrote with humour:

"That’s a sign. Whatever you prayed for won’t happen. Askies, lala."

@kamo_modipa also added humour to the comment section when they wrote:

"As long as you did not drop the cake."

