Uthando Nes'thembu reality TV star Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku revealed her big sister, Nokuthula Khumalo

In a sweet video, the Khumalo sisters showed off their beauty and their close bond, which has been evident in previous posts

Social media users couldn't stop gushing over Thobile and Nokuthula's beauty, and the positive comments came flooding in

Thobile ‘MaKhumalo’ Mseleku and her sister have a cute resemblance. Image: Thoilek

Source: Instagram

Mzansi finally got to see Thobile Khumalo Mseleku's sisterly side in a new Instagram video.

Apart from the friendship which has turned into sisterhood with MaNgwabe on the hit reality TV show Uthando Nes'thembu, Thobile has a big sister, Nokuthula Khumalo.

A look at MaKhumalo's sister

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 26 March 2026, MaKhumalo showed love to her older sis, saying, "Ngyavala ngawe mafungwase," which is loosely translated to, "I love you, Mafungaswe."

Watch the Instagram video below:

karaboyarona_khumalo shared:

"My favourite duo."

miki_malis gushed:

"Twins zikababa uKhumalo."

akhona_khumalo asked:

"Kanti, you have a twin? She looks so young!

do_ris7640 responded:

"The sisters look good. I love them."

munkie_child exclaimed:

"Iyhooooo! Even the smile is the same."

Some people brought up the past episode of the hit Mzansi Magic reality TV show where Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku cried.

_nata.liie said:

"So heartbroken seeing you cry. I hope life is better and happier for you now, mama."

MaKhumalo shares extent drama affects her family

In the previous episode on Thursday, 26 March 2026, Thobile shared how her situation with Musa Mseleku has deeply affected her biological family. In the episode, Khumalo said her dad cried in one of the emotional episodes.

“My family and friends. They have been there for me. It pains me when now things are starting to come out in the form of television, and they see things they do not know. It hurts them, but they can’t even come to me."

Khumalo also could not handle the pressure, so she also cried and said:

"I will only hear from my sister Nokuthula that my dad was crying yesterday. My mom couldn’t watch TV. My brothers are angry,” MaKhumalo shared.

Fans were heartbroken for Thobile and her family, as many slammed Musa Mseleku.

Thobile ‘MaKhumalo’ Mseleku showed love to her sister Nokuthula Khumalo. Image: Thobilek

Source: Instagram

Thobile gushes over Mpilo Mseleku

In more MaKhumalo updates, Briefly News previously reported that Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku was a guest on a radio show at Tru FM, where she spoke about her step-child Mpilo Mseleku.

The interview followed the intense fight she had with Musa Mseleku and the backlash he received for his harsh words. She clarified her role as a mom to Mpilo.

Thobile's kind words about Mpilo warmed social media users, and people were in awe over their relationship: "So I have a beautiful daughter, whom God has blessed me with, amongst all of my children who are Mthombeni's offspring. It doesn’t feel like that at all, actually, I get reminded of something because it doesn’t feel like I don’t have children. When I see uMpilo, I see umntanami (my child) she said.

Source: Briefly News