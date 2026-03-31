Smoke & Mirrors villain character Martha will disappear after her partner was killed by Thandiswa

Martha's fiancé, Jaxon, died on their wedding day after visiting Thandiswa and Zwelethu's house

Fans of the show recently reacted to the end of Jaxon's life and Martha's response

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

'Smoke & Mirrors' Finale: Martha disappears after Jaxon's death

Source: Twitter

Actress Lusanda Mbane's character Martha will spiral out of control after her fiancé, Jaxon (Meshack Mavuso), dies in Smoke & Mirrors this April.

Mavuso's villainous character, Jaxon, recently made headlines when he was killed by Thandiswa (Ayanda Bandla).

The eTV telenovela has been replaced with Emzini: A Family Legacy, which is led by Wiseman Mncube and Khabonina Khubeka.

The TVSA Smoke & Mirrors April 2026 teaser reveals that Martha will disappear after finding out that Jaxon was killed.

The teaser for Wednesday, 1 April 2026, reveals that Martha will spiral deeper into denial over Jaxon's death and suddenly disappear.

The teasers also indicate that Martha will hold two women hostage after her mental breakdown.

The Friday, 3 April 2026, says: "It's revealed that Martha is mentally unstable and homeless."

The eTV telenovela previously shared a clip on its X account of Martha not coping with Jaxon's death.

Smoke & Mirrors fans react to Martha and Jaxon's relationship

@MmimiF said:

"Futhi, he must wake up bambulale futhi," (They must open the doors for him.)

@SKmtshali reacted:

"Ziyakhala, these (It's not going well) are the results of kuthathwa lento," (witchcraft).

@Ririthenation said:

"Mxm isn't the evil ones always win, so it's quite boring watching the obvious. So predictable."

@KhulekaniZwan3 wrote:

"Hhayi keh, this show is becoming scary."

@amukelani71910 reacted:

"It's like Jaxon, Nqcuka, and Martha have everything to win. Why don't the writers and producers watch the story themselves?"

@QueenNgcamu said:

"This is the best part since Mthethwa's death."

@ReamohetseSeit2 replied:

"The last man standing, Thandiswa's mission is done."

@Tsigwili wrote:

"She waited long enough to avenge her sister."

@kbhebhe reacted:

"There's nothing wrong, it’s just karma gunning for her #etvSmokeandMirrors."

@MmimiF said:

"She's in denial the wedding must go on. There's no death here."

@KhulekaniZwan3 responded:

"Iyoh, unes'bindi lomfazi lona," (This woman has the nerve).

@KhayaJames reacted:

"Oh, no our Mayor is gone. I'm shattered."

@SamkeMthembu13 said:

"I watch it, but I don’t think it’s the best. Today is the last of the season, and yet so many storylines were just left hanging. Evil keeps winning."

@SKmtshali commented:

"Hebana, he's gone just like that?"

'Smoke & Mirrors' Finale: Martha disappears after Jaxon's death

Source: Twitter

SK Khoza comments on Meshack Mavuso's departure from Smoke & Mirrors as Jaxon

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Isitha: The Enemy actor SK Khoza responded to actor Meshack Mavuso Magabane's exit from Smoke & Mirrors.

The former Yizo Yizo actor bid farewell to the canned TV show this week as former mayor and businessman Jaxon.

Fans of the show and actors from the show also commented on Mavuso's departure from the show as the popular villain.

Source: Briefly News