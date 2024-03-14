Supermodel Kgothatso Dithebe is expecting her second baby, and the mommy is beaming with excitement

The media personality showed off her growing baby bump from her recent photoshoot and said she was blessed

Mzansi peeps flooded her comments section to wish her well in her pregnancy and show her love

Model Kgothatso Dithebe is glowing. The beaut recently showed off her pregnancy baby bump.

Supermodel Kgothatso Dithebe is expecting her second baby. Image: @kgothiiman

Kgothatso Dithebe debuts baby bump

Taking to Instagram, supermodel Kgothatso Dithebe showed off her growing baby bump. The media personality shared some of the content taken from her recent photoshoot and said she was blessed.

She captioned the post: "Blessed"

Double blessing for Kgothatso

In December, Kgothatso shared that she is expecting her second baby. She is a mother to a son named Kagiso Iman, and the mommy is beaming with excitement as she is about to welcome her secondborn.

Sharing her pregnancy news, she said:

“Ten little fingers, 10 little toes, my little family is growing, and Kagi is going to be a big brother.”

She also got married in December. She posted a picture of herself in traditional clothing, alluding to having done the traditional wedding.

She added a strong quote which said:

“He who finds a wife, finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord.”

Fans congratulate Kgothatso Dithebe

Mzansi peeps flooded her comments section to wish her well in her pregnancy and show her love.

lootlove2 said:

"Congratulations Mama!"

yolawhite___ shared:

"Awww congratulations, beautiful , you’re blessed."

pleekgosi exclaimed:

"Ohh my goodness!!! Congratulations my bae."

doromongy_empire added:

"Aaawww this makes me happy."

zee.mbamb gushed:

"Congratulations mommy, you look stunning!"

lesedi_royal_ledwaba' mentioned:

"The prettiest preggies hun I know."

