Ayanda Thabethe Celebrates Engagement With Close Friends: “Congratulations, Soon-to-Be Mrs Matsimbe”
- Ayanda Thabethe celebrated her engagement to Peter Matsimbe with a lavish floral-themed party surrounded by close friends and family
- The media personality has been flaunting her fancy engagement ring on social media, sharing her joy about living her best years
- While fans admired the elegant setup, some criticised her outfit, but many praised her happiness and wished her well
Yoh! Our girl Ayanda Thabethe is living the life that many of us can only dream of. The media personality and businesswoman who recently said "Yes" to her baby daddy and the love of her life celebrated the engagement with a few close friends and family.
Inside Ayanda Thabethe's engagement party
Ayanda Thabethe and her friends pulled out all the stops for the ultimate engagement party. The mother of two boys got engaged to her controversial baby daddy Peter Matsimbe in December last year. The television personality's soon-to-be husband went all out with a floral-themed engagement ceremony that left peeps jealous. Ending the year on a high note.
The star has been celebrating her engagement since the beginning of the year. She has also been flaunting her fancy engagement ring on social media. Taking to her Instagram page, she shared pictures of her lavish engagement celebration surrounded by friends and family. She wrote:
"📍Currently living in the best years of my life."
Fans react to Ayanda Thabethe's post
Social media users enjoy watching Ayanda Thabethe living her luxurious life. Many loved the pictures from her lavish engagement party. Fans could not get enough of her elegant and simple decor.
However, others were not feeling the star's outfit at the event. One even suggested that she could have done better with the outfit.
@mrsladylu said:
"So beautiful. All the things you deserve my friend ❤️"
@vati_buka commented:
"The best is yet to come for you, mark my word❤️🙌"
@patrickngue wrote:
"Not trying to hate but the outfit could be better."
@neno_dineo added:
"The space, the setup …. The people … the vibe … so chilled 🌸"
@gugu_hlomuka said:
"A wholesome day it was! Congratulations once again beautiful! You deserve all of it! 😍❤️🔥"
@simplynozipho noted:
"Praise to God ❤️ Congratulations my sweetheart. You are glowing from the inside out."
Ayanda Thabethe shows off her R5 million Bentley
Keeping up with Ayanda Thabethe's lavish life, Briefly News previously reported that Ayanda Thabethe is trending for all the wrong reasons again after flaunting another luxurious vehicle she got from her controversial baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe.
Ayanda Thabethe's car collection is increasing by the day. The star has been showered with luxury cars by her baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe. Earlier this year, she made headlines after receiving a stunning R5 million Maybach as a push present. Now, her impressive collection includes a royal blue Rolls Royce and a Bentley, cementing her status as a style icon.
