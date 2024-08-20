A babe went viral after she unboxed the QuickFace 7-step makeup kit created by Ayanda and be in collaboration with Mr Price

The TikTok video gained massive attraction online, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

People had mixed reactions as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

One woman in the city of gold showed her QuickFace 7-step makeup kit, which was created by television presenter Ayanda along with her sister Lungile Thabethe in collaboration with Mr Price store.

A lady in Johannesburg unboxed her QuickFace 7-step makeup kit in a TikTok video. Image: @lovecamilla

Source: TikTok

Woman buys QuickFace 7-step makeup kit, unboxes it in a video

Love Camilla gave her TikTok viewers a glimpse into her latest purchase from Mr Price. The young woman revealed that she bought a QuickFace 7-step makeup kit and unboxed it for the world to see.

In the kit, she had a seven-step guide, which came along with a powder, highlighter, dark contour palette, hydrating mist spray, eyebrow pencil, lipgloss, and mascara, which were priced at R150 after being sold for R600 when it was released.

Camilla's clip clocked over 104K views, along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Take a look at the woman unboxing her QuickFace 7-step makeup kit in the video below:

SA reacts to woman's QuickFace 7-step makeup kit plug

Mzansi netizens had mixed reactions, with many pointing out how expensive the beauty product was and some gushing over the items.

Kojang_T said:

"R600 literally gets you two makeup products. I like their products! The spray, mascara, eyeshadow palette etc.

Northnatasha added:

"R600 was insane, though."

Didi expressed:

"This product was not a flop, the price point was."

Ava love wrote:

"I love the packaging... But it doesn't wear well that's the only thing."

Princess Thembaaa commented:

"Their original prices were insane; R600 could get you reasonable make-up items at Clicks."

Woman plugs South Africa with affordable makeup from Clicks

Briefly News previously reported that Simamkele Cele plugged South Africa with her most trusted makeup products from Clicks.

Simamkele Cele shared her budget-friendly makeup from Clicks. Cele went into detail about some of her affordable makeup products from Clicks. She mentioned which products work best on which skins and when to use a particular product.

