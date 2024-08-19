The winter season is soon to melt into spring, where the It Girls show a little bit of skin in their favourite outfits

A fashionable lady on TikTok showed off some of her stunning finds from Mr Price’s latest collection

Women in her comments section were in love with certain items that she modelled in the fitting room

A stylish lady on TikTok shared a snippet of the new Mr Price collection that Mzansi women fell in love with. The woman modelled the stunning clothes in the fitting room to show her followers how each item fits on her body.

A stylish Mzansi fashion blogger stuns SA with Mr Price's hot new collection. Image: @mitchellekaroro

Source: TikTok

The baddies in the comments section could not wait to get their hands on the mesmerising stock.

Baddie shows off new finds at Mr Price, Mzansi cannot wait to shop

Fashion has become a well-understood language among the youth. It makes good content as a massive number of influencers specialise in the niche.

A fashion blogger, Mitchelle, shared a stunning clip of herself modelling Mr Price’s latest collection, which gagged Mzansi. The lady shared the gorgeous stock, which wiped out winter layers and added chic spring/summer pieces.

The new collection has a lot of cargo pants and white and lighter tones to welcome the new season. The fashion guru shared her post with the caption:

“New @mrpfashion. All cargo pants R329.99. Cropped tops R199.99. Last top R99.99."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to new Mr Price spring collection

Social media users were impressed with the new Mr Price collection but had concerns about the quality:

@Princess Atlegang loved the new items:

"Those cargo jeans ? Perfection."

@Amke Ngcobo knows what she'll be getting soon:

"I need the black cargo pants!!"

@Pamella Nomfundo shared:

"Not our Mr price hle."

@Kay had quite the shopping experience:

"What size were those black ones? I bought it yesterday Yoh the sizes are insane."

@💎shared her concerns:

"The sizes are bit tricky."

