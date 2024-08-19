A money-savvy lady baffled Mzansi when she shared her receipt after a massive grocery shopping

The woman spent almost R900 at Checkers and Econofoods, where she managed to get essentials for the month

Social media users were in awe of her admirable work as they confessed to spending the same amount on a few items

A Mzansi lady baffled the internet when she spent under R1000 on essential groceries for the month. The lady shared an impressive grocery haul with an item from every good group.

Mzansi was baffled by a lady who only spent less than R1K for her monthly groceries. Image: @mokhusekagi

Source: TikTok

Social media users used the comments section for a Q&A session to learn more about the lady’s tricks.

Grocery shopping has peaked on TikTok, where social media users compete to see who shops more for less. A student impressed the country when she shopped for a house full of items that many households had not seen since COVID-19.

Another woman, Mokhuse, spent under R1000 on essential home groceries and shared a satisfying haul on TikTok. The lady had:

Oven chips

Different drinks

Mayonnaise

Yoghurt

Packets of noodles

Bread

Maize meal

Pasta

Green Chilli sauce

Apple cider vinegar

Meat

Fruit

Vegetables

Eggs

The lady explained in her caption:

"The 654321 food got to R797 initially then I added items I had on my grocery list."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s affordable grocery shopping

Social media users were gagged by the lady’s ways and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Bafentse was baffled:

"Huh, I am spending that amount on few items tlhe."

@Mimi😊mentioned what they will never buy again:

"That green chilli had me on my toilet seat for an hour."

@_CoolestInTheCity_ asked for some guidance:

"So where do we slot the other things like toothpaste and cleaning supplies?"

@noxdesgarcon asked to be plugged:

"Where?"

@Leerato asked for saving tip:

"When is the PnP and Checkers R100 specials?"

@Mureson realised that the lazy has become a saving master:

"It's become easy now."

Mzansi woman spends R2000 on bulk groceries at Makro

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok took us to go grocery shopping at Makro and she was pleased with her haul. The lady who also mentioned that she suffered from severe period pains, forced herself to go grocery shopping and spent R2000 on groceries.

Lifestyle content creator Lindokuhle Hlangu made it known that the groceries would last her for an extended period as she is a residence student.

Source: Briefly News