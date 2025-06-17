Who is Shaboozey? Height, age, and the story of the country star

At a height of 6 feet 2 inches tall and only 30 years of age, Shaboozey has accumulated an estimated net worth of $5 million. He gained attention for his unique sound that blends country, hip-hop, and rock. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, he shared how personal his music is:

My music is the sum of all my experiences, all the things that I’ve discovered and been through, things I’ve learned here and there in my neighbourhood in Virginia, in my past relationships

Shaboozey at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California (L). Shaboozey at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Lila Seeley/Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Shaboozey is from Woodbridge, Virginia, United States.

He is a singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer.

Shaboozey was raised in Virginia by Nigerian parents .

. The rapper credits his parents for teaching him hard work and determination.

Shaboozey's hit single A Bar Song (Tipsy) topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Shaboozey's profile summary

Real name Collins Obinna Chibueze Nickname Shaboozey Date of birth 9 May 1995 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Woodbridge, Virginia, United States of America Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Education Gar-Field Senior High School in Woodbridge, Virginia Profession Singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Facebook

A look at Shaboozey's early life

Shaboozey is 30 years of age as of 2025. He was born on 9 May 1995 in Woodbridge, Virginia, in the Washington metropolitan area.

The American country singer stands at 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Shaboozey was born and raised by Nigerian parents

Shaboozey’s parents are of Igbo Nigerian descent, and his father moved to the United States, where he pursued college studies in Texas while working various jobs.

On 21 May 2025, during an interview with People, Shaboozey opened up about the deep influence his parents had on his journey as a musician.

Speaking about his dad, he said:

My dad very much loves the Old West and America. Even just spending time with him recently, it’s interesting to see how much he just loves American culture. He can’t explain, but Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Don Williams were some of his favourites. He’d mention these people that I feel like he somehow connected to their music.

Five fast facts about Shaboozey. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Shaboozey’s educational background

The country singer attended his junior high school at a boarding school in Nigeria. In 2013, he graduated from Gar-Field Senior High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, where he played football as a freshman.

Career highlights

Shaboozey at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on 11 September 2024 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

As a teen, Shaboozey wanted to be a novelist. But by the end of high school, he was earning money from videos, photography, and small music gigs, which led him to take music more seriously. He professionally began his music career in 2014 with his first single, Jeff Gordon, a song that mixed hip-hop and country sounds.

Before fully diving into music, he was interested in filmmaking and writing. He even started his own production company called V Picture Films. But over time, music became his main focus. In 2018, he released his first album, Lady Wrangler, followed by Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die in 2022.

His big breakthrough came in 2024 with the album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, which included the hit A Bar Song (Tipsy).

Shaboozey at the 2024 Time100 Next at Chelsea Piers on 9 October 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Shaboozey’s music blends hip-hop, country, rock, and Americana, earning him praise as one of the rising country singers. He has received five Grammy nominations and has worked with major artists, including singer Beyoncé.

On 12 June 2024, during another interview with People, Shaboozey reflected on his long journey in music and the surreal feeling of finally seeing his hard work pay off. He shared:

I've been doing music for such a long time, I've put a lot of time and years into it. I put so much into it that I feel like it’s just cool to see it working. Everybody hopes it works. To see it actually working, it’s unreal. It feels like a dream. It feels like I’m definitely going to wake up at some point and be like, ‘Damn, that s--- was a dream?

Shaboozey at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on 16 May 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

What is Shaboozey's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American singer has an alleged net worth of $5 million. He has earned this through music sales, streaming royalties and live performances, collaborations and revenue from his own production company. He also earns a significant amount from brand partnerships.

Who is Shaboozey’s wife/girlfriend?

Shaboozey is not married or dating anyone at the moment. While he keeps his personal life private, he has been romantically linked to model Emily Ratajkowski.

According to People, in August 2024, they were seen leaving a screening of Zoë Kravitz’s new movie Blink Twice together in New York City, appearing cosy at a movie screening.

The two were previously spotted out and about in New York City, New York, United States. However, neither party has confirmed a marriage or long-term relationship, and as of the latest updates, his relationship status remains unconfirmed.

Shaboozey arrives at 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Oakland Arena on 14 February 2025 in Oakland, California. Photo: Miikka Skaffari

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

How did Shaboozey get famous? Shaboozey became famous for his mix of country, hip-hop, and rock music, a breakout feature on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter , and his chart-topping hit A Bar Song ( Tipsy ).

Shaboozey became famous for his mix of country, hip-hop, and rock music, a breakout feature on Beyoncé’s , and his chart-topping hit ( ). What is Shaboozey's ethnicity? The famous singer is of African heritage. He belongs to Igbo tribe.

The famous singer is of African heritage. He belongs to Igbo tribe. Is Shaboozey's hair real? The rapper's hair appears to be real and natural.

The rapper's hair appears to be real and natural. Is Shaboozey gay? Shaboozey has not publicly discussed his sexual orientation.

Shaboozey has not publicly discussed his sexual orientation. Did Shaboozey win a Grammy Award? Shaboozey has not won a Grammy Award yet, but he has received five nominations at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Shaboozey’s height is 6 feet 2 inches, but it is his talent, unique sound, and powerful story that truly make him stand tall. From his Nigerian roots to chart-topping success, Shaboozey has quickly become a standout name in country music.

