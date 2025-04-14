Kyle Larson's net worth: how racing and endorsements pay off
News about Kyle Larson's net worth, estimated in millions, hit the headlines after he won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship. He has also competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
I want to be the best race car driver in the world someday.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Kyle Larson's profile summary
- Kyle Larson's net worth and salary
- Kyle Larson's racing career
- Trivia
Key takeaways
- Larson's impressive racing resume boasts over 20 race victories, cementing him as a highly skilled and successful racer.
- Kyle won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship title, beating Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr.
- Larson won his first sprint car race at Placerville Speedway, becoming one of the youngest drivers ever to compete.
- He has his dirt racing series and a midget car racing team.
Kyle Larson's profile summary
|Full name
|Kyle Miyata Larson
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|July 28, 1992
|Age
|32 years (as of April 2025)
|Place of birth
|Elk Grove, California, USA
|Residence
|Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Japanese- American
|Height
|5 ft 6 in (1.68 m)
|Weight
|135 lb (61 kg)
|Father
|Mike Larson
|Mother
|Janet Larson
|Siblings
|Andrea Larson
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Katelyn Sweet
|Children
|Owen Miyata, Audrey Layne, and Cooper Donald Larson
|Education
|Pleasant Grove High School
|Profession
|Motorsports athlete
|Team
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)FacebookTikTok
Kyle Larson's net worth and salary
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kyle Larson's net worth in 2025 is $12 million. He derives his vast wealth from his successful motorsports career.
Kyle has an online merch store with products embroidered with the KL logo, further boosting his earnings. Some of these products include helmets (from $59.95), t-shirts (from $31.99), and hooded sweatshirts (from $57.99), among other assorted products.
What is Kyle Larson's salary?
According to EssentiallySports, Larson is estimated to earn an annual salary of $10 million while driving for Hendricks Motorsports. Kyle has earned over $26 million in salary and winnings over his racing career.
Who sponsors Kyle Larson in NASCAR?
The NASCAR driver has multiple sponsors who even facilitate his non-racing cars outside the NASCAR series. The Hendrick Automotive Group, via the HendrickCars.com brand, is one of his major sponsors. Others include:
- Valvoline
- McLaren Racing
- Chevrolet
- Finley Farms
- Jinya Ramen Bar
- Pristine Auction
- Prime Energy
- Oakley
- JVI Group
- Durst Inc
Exploring Kyle Larson's house
Kyle lives with his family in a luxurious mansion located in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the United States of America. He reportedly purchased the house for $5.6 million in 2022, a year after winning his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship. The 6500 sq. feet house boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a large garden.
What car does Kyle Larson drive?
Kyle drives the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. During part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, he drives the No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro.
Kyle Larson's racing career
Larson attended his first race weeks after birth with his parents, Mike and Janet Larson. He later began racing outlaw karts at age seven. At 14, he began racing sprint cars and became the youngest winner in California history to win at Placerville Speedway in the Civil War Series.
Larson spoke to USA Network about how he got into the sport. He said,
My background growing up was dirt-track racing. My dad built me a go-kart when I was 4. When I was 7, I started racing. Then, the rest is history.
NASCAR
Kyle started his NASCAR career during the 2012 series. His breakthrough was in 2021 when he joined Hendrick Motorsports. His victory at the Phoenix Raceway made him the 2021 Cup Series Champion and ranked third in the 2022 championship.
In March 2024, during his fourth season with Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle amassed 24 wins in the Cup series. In 2022, he signed a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports, which ends after the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. His previous contract was set to end in the 2023 season.
High Limit Racing Sprint Car Series
In addition to working with Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle has also launched his dirt racing series, High Limit Racing Sprint Car Series, which became functional in 2023 with 11 races. In an interview with The Athletic, Kyle explained the progress of his series. He said,
The High Limit stuff has gone better than we thought it would. Obviously, we’ve had some hiccups along the way, as any new series would. But I feel like it’s gone really well and I think next year will be a little bit better.
Kyle Larson's achievements and awards
At the age of 32 years, Larson has already amassed more accolades than several racing legends of the sport. Some of his significant achievements and awards include:
- 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion
- 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion
- 2021 Coca-Cola 600 Winner
- 2022 Daytona 500 Pole Winner
- 2023 Southern 500 Winner
- 2024 Brickyard 400 Winner
Trivia
- Kyle, whose real name is Kyle Miyata Larson (age 32 years as of April 2025), was born in Elk Grove, California, on July 31, 1992.
- He made a cameo in 2017's Logan Lucky, playing a limo driver.
- Larson's wife is Katelyn Sweet, and they tied the knot on September 26, 2018.
- His wife is the sister of Brad Sweet, World of Outlaw sprint driver and NASCAR driver.
- Kyle's father, Mike Larson, was a professional racer, while his mother, Janet Larson, was a teacher.
- Larson and Katelyn's children are Owen Miyata Larson, Audrey Layne Larson, and Cooper Donald Larson.
- Kyle was named the USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year in 2011.
Kyle Larson's net worth of over $12 million showcases his hard work, passion, and dedication to racing. As a highly skilled professional auto racing driver, he has made a name within the elite echelons of the NASCAR Cup Series.
