Kyle Larson's net worth: how racing and endorsements pay off

News about Kyle Larson's net worth, estimated in millions, hit the headlines after he won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship. He has also competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

I want to be the best race car driver in the world someday.

Kyle Larson is one of the most marketable drivers in NASCAR. Photo: @Kyle Larson on X (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Larson's impressive racing resume boasts over 20 race victories , cementing him as a highly skilled and successful racer.

, cementing him as a highly skilled and successful racer. Kyle won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship title , beating Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin , and Martin Truex Jr .

, beating , and . Larson won his first sprint car race at Placerville Speedway , becoming one of the youngest drivers ever to compete.

, becoming one of the youngest drivers ever to compete. He has his dirt racing series and a midget car racing team.

Kyle Larson's profile summary

Full name Kyle Miyata Larson Gender Male Date of birth July 28, 1992 Age 32 years (as of April 2025) Place of birth Elk Grove, California, USA Residence Scottsdale, Arizona, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Japanese- American Height 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Weight 135 lb (61 kg) Father Mike Larson Mother Janet Larson Siblings Andrea Larson Marital status Married Spouse Katelyn Sweet Children Owen Miyata, Audrey Layne, and Cooper Donald Larson Education Pleasant Grove High School Profession Motorsports athlete Team Hendrick Motorsports Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

Kyle Larson's net worth and salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kyle Larson's net worth in 2025 is $12 million. He derives his vast wealth from his successful motorsports career.

Kyle has an online merch store with products embroidered with the KL logo, further boosting his earnings. Some of these products include helmets (from $59.95), t-shirts (from $31.99), and hooded sweatshirts (from $57.99), among other assorted products.

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 01, 2024, in Madison, Illinois. Photo by Logan Riely

What is Kyle Larson's salary?

According to EssentiallySports, Larson is estimated to earn an annual salary of $10 million while driving for Hendricks Motorsports. Kyle has earned over $26 million in salary and winnings over his racing career.

The NASCAR driver has multiple sponsors who even facilitate his non-racing cars outside the NASCAR series. The Hendrick Automotive Group, via the HendrickCars.com brand, is one of his major sponsors. Others include:

Valvoline

McLaren Racing

Chevrolet

Finley Farms

Jinya Ramen Bar

Pristine Auction

Prime Energy

Oakley

JVI Group

Durst Inc

Kyle Larson speaking with the media prior to the NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration at Charlotte Convention Center on November 22, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Jonathan Bachman

Exploring Kyle Larson's house

Kyle lives with his family in a luxurious mansion located in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the United States of America. He reportedly purchased the house for $5.6 million in 2022, a year after winning his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship. The 6500 sq. feet house boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a large garden.

What car does Kyle Larson drive?

Kyle drives the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. During part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, he drives the No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro.

Kyle Larson's racing career

Larson attended his first race weeks after birth with his parents, Mike and Janet Larson. He later began racing outlaw karts at age seven. At 14, he began racing sprint cars and became the youngest winner in California history to win at Placerville Speedway in the Civil War Series.

Larson spoke to USA Network about how he got into the sport. He said,

My background growing up was dirt-track racing. My dad built me a go-kart when I was 4. When I was 7, I started racing. Then, the rest is history.

Kyle Larson speaking with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at the Charlotte Convention Center on September 04, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Jacob Kupferman

NASCAR

Kyle started his NASCAR career during the 2012 series. His breakthrough was in 2021 when he joined Hendrick Motorsports. His victory at the Phoenix Raceway made him the 2021 Cup Series Champion and ranked third in the 2022 championship.

In March 2024, during his fourth season with Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle amassed 24 wins in the Cup series. In 2022, he signed a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports, which ends after the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. His previous contract was set to end in the 2023 season.

High Limit Racing Sprint Car Series

In addition to working with Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle has also launched his dirt racing series, High Limit Racing Sprint Car Series, which became functional in 2023 with 11 races. In an interview with The Athletic, Kyle explained the progress of his series. He said,

The High Limit stuff has gone better than we thought it would. Obviously, we’ve had some hiccups along the way, as any new series would. But I feel like it’s gone really well and I think next year will be a little bit better.

Kyle Larson's achievements and awards

At the age of 32 years, Larson has already amassed more accolades than several racing legends of the sport. Some of his significant achievements and awards include:

2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion

2021 Coca-Cola 600 Winner

2022 Daytona 500 Pole Winner

2023 Southern 500 Winner

2024 Brickyard 400 Winner

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Valvoline Chevrolet, during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 08, 2024, in Sonoma, California. Photo by Logan Riely

Trivia

Kyle, whose real name is Kyle Miyata Larson ( age 32 years as of April 2025 ), was born in Elk Grove, California, on July 31, 1992 .

), was born in Elk Grove, California, on . He made a cameo in 2017's Logan Lucky , playing a limo driver.

, playing a limo driver. Larson's wife is Katelyn Sweet , and they tied the knot on September 26, 2018 .

, and they tied the knot on . His wife is the sister of Brad Sweet , World of Outlaw sprint driver and NASCAR driver.

, World of Outlaw sprint driver and NASCAR driver. Kyle's father, Mike Larson, was a professional racer, while his mother, Janet Larson , was a teacher.

was a professional racer, while his mother, , was a teacher. Larson and Katelyn's children are Owen Miyata Larson , Audrey Layne Larson , and Cooper Donald Larson .

, , and . Kyle was named the USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year in 2011.

Kyle Larson's net worth of over $12 million showcases his hard work, passion, and dedication to racing. As a highly skilled professional auto racing driver, he has made a name within the elite echelons of the NASCAR Cup Series.

