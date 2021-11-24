Who is Adriaan Strauss? Age, wife, current team, height, weight, profiles

Adriaan Strauss is a former South African rugby union player who played the hooker position. He retired from Test international games at the end of the 2016 season and from all forms of rugby in 2018. He also played for major SA teams, including the Cheetahs, Bulls, and Barbarians and was the 57th Springbok captain in 2016. Read on for more on the South African rugby legend.

Adriaan has been hailed as a person of integrity and a great leader on and off the field. His superb play in both international Test matches and the Super Rugby League makes him one of the most revered players ever to play the game.

Adriaan Strauss’ profiles summary and bio

Full name: Jan Adriaan Strauss

Jan Adriaan Strauss Nickname: Atter

Atter Date of birth: 18th November 1985

18th November 1985 Adriaan Strauss’ age: 36 years old in 2021

36 years old in 2021 Place of birth: Bloemfontein, South Africa

Bloemfontein, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Adriaan Strauss’ height: 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m)

6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m) Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Adriaan Strauss’ wife: Carmen Strauss

Carmen Strauss Adriaan Strauss’ notable relatives: Cousins Adries Strauss and Richardt Strauss

Cousins Adries Strauss and Richardt Strauss Education: Grey College in Bloemfontein, University of Pretoria

Grey College in Bloemfontein, University of Pretoria Profession: Rugby athlete

Rugby athlete Playing position: Hooker

Hooker Adriaan Strauss’ current team: Retired

Early life and education

The former rugby union player was born on 18th November 1985 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Brothers Richardt and Andries Strauss are his cousins. Richardt is a retired Irish rugby union athlete, and he played the hooker position, while Andries played South African rugby in the centre position.

The former SA hooker attended Grey College in Bloemfontein. He later enrolled at the University of Pretoria, but it is not clear what he pursued.

Adriaan Strauss’ wife

Adriaan Strauss’ first wife was Chantell Strauss. The couple got married in 2011 but it is not clear when they parted ways. Adriaan Strauss’ new wife is Carmen, a former physiotherapist at Greenpoint Physiotherapy according to her Facebook profile. It is unclear how many children the former Springboks player has since he rarely shares details about his personal life.

Rugby career

The athlete played for the South African Under-19 team in 2004 and the Under-21 team in 2006. He made his Springboks debut in July 2008 against Australia when he came off the bench in the Tri-Nations. Adriaan Strauss’ last game in his international career was against Wales in November 2016 at the end of Test rugby’s 2016 season.

The retired athlete was part of South Africa’s 31-man team to play in the 2015 Rugby World Cup. He also became the 57th Springbok captain in 2016.

Apart from international dominance, the former Springboks athlete was a valuable player in SA’s Super Rugby, having played for the Bulls, Cheetahs, and Free State. He started playing youth matches for the Blue Bulls in 2004 and made his senior career debut with the Bulls in 2006. The hooker announced his retirement from all forms of rugby in 2018 at the end of the Super Rugby season.

Adriaan retired with 156 Super Rugby caps to his name, making him one of the most capped SA Super Rugby players. Here are Adriaan Strauss’ stats during his 14-year first-class rugby career.

International Test caps: 66

66 Non-international Test caps: 3

3 Super Rugby League caps: 156 for the Bulls and the Cheetahs

156 for the Bulls and the Cheetahs Currie Cup caps: 78 for the Blue Bulls and the Free State Cheetahs

78 for the Blue Bulls and the Free State Cheetahs Currie Cup points: 60

Post-retirement career

The former hooker remains a big supporter of SA rugby. He is also a revered businessman and a marketing director at Itec Free State in Bloemfontein. Adriaan Strauss’ Itec is a technology entity established in 1997 by former Springboks Chris Badenhorst and Andre Venter. The company has a history of sponsoring South African sports.

Adriaan Strauss goes down the history books as one of the best SA hookers. His remarkable 14-year career had a positive impact on SA rugby and helped redefine the game. Young and upcoming players have a lot to learn from him.

