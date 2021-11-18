Who is Jannie du Plessis? Age, children, wife, brother, height, profiles, worth
Jannie du Plessis' is a Springbok legend who has recently suffered a significant loss. During his birthday celebrations on 16 November 2021, his young son drowned in a swimming pool. The family has asked for their privacy during their mourning period, but an official statement was made on Wednesday to confirm his passing.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
The Springbok prop has had a successful rugby career playing for his country. Of his 70 Tests, the Springboks won 48, lost 20 and drew 2 for a win percentage of 70%. Read on with Briefly to find out more about your favourite rugby star.
Jannie du Plessis' profile summary
- Full name: Jan Nathaniel du Plessis
- Nickname: Jannie
- Famous for: Springbok star
- Gender: Male
- Place of birth: Bethlehem, South Africa
- Date of birth: 16 November 1982
- Zodiac: Scorpio
- Jannie du Plessis' age: 39 in 2021
- Current residence: Bethlehem
- Nationality: South African
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Jannie du Plessis' wife: Ronel
- Jannie du Plessis' daughters: Helé and Rosalie
- Parents: Francois and Jo-Anne
- Jannie du Plessis' brother: Bismarck
- Jannie du Plessis' height: 1.88 m (6 ft 2 in)
- Jannie du Plessis' weight: 121 kg
- Hair colour: Blonde
- School: Grey College and University of the Free State
- Occupation: Lions rugby player
- Major teams: Cell C Sharks (CC), Cheetahs, Golden Lions, Lions, Montpellier, Sharks, South Africa
- Position: Prop
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Jannie du Plessis' family
Jan was born in Bethlehem, South Africa, on the 16th of November 1982 to Francois and Jo-Anne. He is the older brother of Springbok hooker Bismarck, and he attended Grey College before graduating with a medical degree from the University of the Free State.
Ronel and Jan have been together for several years. Regrettably, information on Ronel is scarce, although we have found some of Jannie du Plessis' wedding photos for you.
The lovely couple has two daughters, Rosalie and Hele. Jannie du Plessis' son was born in early 2021, but sadly he will not see his first birthday.
Which rugby player's son drowned?
Following the untimely loss of his ten-month-old son, many have expressed their sympathies to the former Springbok prop and his family. On Wednesday, 17 November 2021, it was reported that Jannie du Plessis' son drowned in Krugersdorp on the day of his 39th birthday celebrations.
Rugby career
Bismarck's older brother, Jan, launched his rugby journey with the Free State Cheetahs. Jannie du Plessis' Springbok debut was in the 2007 Tri-Nations.
He received a late call-up to the World Cup team the following year, replacing the injured BJ Botha. In place of the injured CJ Van der Linde, he was catapulted into the first-team lineup and began their quarter-final. Following their World Cup final win, he played in the 2007 Currie Cup final with the Cheetahs.
The rugby star joined the Sharks in time for the 2008 season and won the Currie Cup for KZN in 2010. He was also included in the Springboks' 30-man squad for the 2011 World Cup.
Jannie du Plessis' Bulls match-up ended successfully for the Lions prop, who ran the rule over the Blue Bulls' set-piece ahead of their Currie Cup semifinal against them at Loftus in January 2021.
Is Bismarck du Plessis a doctor?
No, Bismarck is not a qualified physician, but his brother is. The Springboks legend obtained his medical degree from the University of Free State. His skills came in handy in 2010 when Jan saved a man's life during the post-match celebration after South Africa defeated France at Newlands. He also put his medical knowledge to use in March 2009, when Brumbies lock Shawn Mackay was struck by a car outside a Durban nightclub.
What age is Jannie du Plessis?
In 2021, Jan and his family celebrated his 39th birthday in Krugersdorp, South Africa. Sadly, it was during these birthday festivities that his young son lost his life in a swimming pool.
Jannie du Plessis has served his country well on the sports field, and his fans and colleagues stand behind him in support during this tragic time. No one should have to bury their child, and we hope that the family can recover from this significant loss.
READ ALSO: Springboks Out Muscle and Outthink the Scottish in Bruising Rugby Match
In a tense match against Scotland's national rugby team, the Springboks emerged victors. The Springboks overpowered the Scots both psychologically and physically in their 30-15 victory over the Scots.
Frans Steyn made history by being the first South African rugby player to serve the game for 15 years on the international stage. Briefly has all the insights to this epic match.
Source: Briefly.co.za