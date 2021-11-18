Who is Jannie du Plessis? Age, children, wife, brother, height, profiles, worth

Jannie du Plessis' is a Springbok legend who has recently suffered a significant loss. During his birthday celebrations on 16 November 2021, his young son drowned in a swimming pool. The family has asked for their privacy during their mourning period, but an official statement was made on Wednesday to confirm his passing.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Jannie Du Plessis, Francois Steyn and Bismarck Du Plessis celebrate following the 26-19 victory during the European Rugby Challenge Cup Final between Harlequins and Montpellier. Photo by David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The Springbok prop has had a successful rugby career playing for his country. Of his 70 Tests, the Springboks won 48, lost 20 and drew 2 for a win percentage of 70%. Read on with Briefly to find out more about your favourite rugby star.

Jannie du Plessis' profile summary

Full name: Jan Nathaniel du Plessis

Jan Nathaniel du Plessis Nickname: Jannie

Jannie Famous for: Springbok star

Springbok star Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Bethlehem, South Africa

Bethlehem, South Africa Date of birth: 16 November 1982

16 November 1982 Zodiac: Scorpio

Scorpio Jannie du Plessis' age: 39 in 2021

39 in 2021 Current residence: Bethlehem

Bethlehem Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Jannie du Plessis' wife: Ronel

Ronel Jannie du Plessis' daughters: Helé and Rosalie

Helé and Rosalie Parents: Francois and Jo-Anne

Francois and Jo-Anne Jannie du Plessis' brother: Bismarck

Bismarck Jannie du Plessis' height: 1.88 m (6 ft 2 in)

1.88 m (6 ft 2 in) Jannie du Plessis' weight: 121 kg

121 kg Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde School: Grey College and University of the Free State

Grey College and University of the Free State Occupation: Lions rugby player

Lions rugby player Major teams: Cell C Sharks (CC), Cheetahs, Golden Lions, Lions, Montpellier, Sharks, South Africa

Cell C Sharks (CC), Cheetahs, Golden Lions, Lions, Montpellier, Sharks, South Africa Position: Prop

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Jannie Du Plessis has kept most of his private life out of public view but fortunately shared his wedding photos with the world. Photo by Jacki Bruniquel

Source: Getty Images

Jannie du Plessis' family

Jan was born in Bethlehem, South Africa, on the 16th of November 1982 to Francois and Jo-Anne. He is the older brother of Springbok hooker Bismarck, and he attended Grey College before graduating with a medical degree from the University of the Free State.

Ronel and Jan have been together for several years. Regrettably, information on Ronel is scarce, although we have found some of Jannie du Plessis' wedding photos for you.

The lovely couple has two daughters, Rosalie and Hele. Jannie du Plessis' son was born in early 2021, but sadly he will not see his first birthday.

The happy couple celebrates their union surrounded by family and loved ones. Photo by Jacki Bruniquel

Source: Getty Images

Which rugby player's son drowned?

Following the untimely loss of his ten-month-old son, many have expressed their sympathies to the former Springbok prop and his family. On Wednesday, 17 November 2021, it was reported that Jannie du Plessis' son drowned in Krugersdorp on the day of his 39th birthday celebrations.

Rugby career

Bismarck's older brother, Jan, launched his rugby journey with the Free State Cheetahs. Jannie du Plessis' Springbok debut was in the 2007 Tri-Nations.

He received a late call-up to the World Cup team the following year, replacing the injured BJ Botha. In place of the injured CJ Van der Linde, he was catapulted into the first-team lineup and began their quarter-final. Following their World Cup final win, he played in the 2007 Currie Cup final with the Cheetahs.

The rugby star joined the Sharks in time for the 2008 season and won the Currie Cup for KZN in 2010. He was also included in the Springboks' 30-man squad for the 2011 World Cup.

Jannie du Plessis' Bulls match-up ended successfully for the Lions prop, who ran the rule over the Blue Bulls' set-piece ahead of their Currie Cup semifinal against them at Loftus in January 2021.

Jannie du Plessis played his final Test for the Springboks against Argentina in the third-place playoff at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Photo by David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Is Bismarck du Plessis a doctor?

No, Bismarck is not a qualified physician, but his brother is. The Springboks legend obtained his medical degree from the University of Free State. His skills came in handy in 2010 when Jan saved a man's life during the post-match celebration after South Africa defeated France at Newlands. He also put his medical knowledge to use in March 2009, when Brumbies lock Shawn Mackay was struck by a car outside a Durban nightclub.

What age is Jannie du Plessis?

In 2021, Jan and his family celebrated his 39th birthday in Krugersdorp, South Africa. Sadly, it was during these birthday festivities that his young son lost his life in a swimming pool.

Jannie Du Plessis scored one try – against Italy in East London on 26 June 2010. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Jannie du Plessis has served his country well on the sports field, and his fans and colleagues stand behind him in support during this tragic time. No one should have to bury their child, and we hope that the family can recover from this significant loss.

READ ALSO: Springboks Out Muscle and Outthink the Scottish in Bruising Rugby Match

In a tense match against Scotland's national rugby team, the Springboks emerged victors. The Springboks overpowered the Scots both psychologically and physically in their 30-15 victory over the Scots.

Frans Steyn made history by being the first South African rugby player to serve the game for 15 years on the international stage. Briefly has all the insights to this epic match.

Source: Briefly.co.za