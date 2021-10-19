Morné Steyn Officially Retires From the Springboks After an Unforgettable Career

Morné Steyn has decided to let go of the national team and will no longer be playing for the Springboks

The experienced flyhalf says that the last few months have been difficult for him and he wants more family time

Steyn will continue playing club rugby and his contract with the Bulls is expected to end in June 2022

Veteran flyhalf Morné Steyn has officially left the Springboks and does so on a high. Steyn made the decision to retire from the national team, saying that he would like to spend some more time with his beloved family.

Steyn has played 68 tests for the Springboks with his first one being when South Africa took on the British & Irish Lions in 2009. Earlier this year, Steyn kicked the winning penalty against the Lions to win the series for the Boks.

Morné Sten wants to spend more time with his family and has retired from the Springboks. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Morné Steyn is the second-highest point scorer for the Springboks, according to Sport24. He is just behind Percy Montgomery. His retirement means he will not be joining the Springboks on tour to Europe.

The 37-year-old told Boks coach Jacques Nienaber that he would like to be relieved from his duties with the international team, stating that the past few months had been difficult.

"I told Jacques I won't be available for the end of year tour. It has been difficult for me being away from my family for the past 17/18 weeks and I want to spend more time with them," Steyn told SuperSport.

His retirement from the Springboks doesn't mean he will no longer be playing club rugby as he still has a contract to honour with the Bulls. His contract is expected to end in June 2022.

