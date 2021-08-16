Jasper Wiese: age, family, height, education, net worth

Jasper Wiese is the definition of persistently pursuing what you are passionate about until you get the best results. Jasper fell in love with rugby at a young age and turned his passion into a career. At his age, he has made such significant milestones in the sport. His biography depicts how he turned his baby steps into a lucrative career in rugby.

Jasper Wiese is a South African Rugby Union player. Currently, he is a member of Leicester Tigers in the English Premiership Rugby. He has also made several match appearances in the Springboks team and registered an impressive record. His biography clears all the doubts about his life and the sport.

Jasper Wiese's profile summary

Full name: Jasper van der Westhuizen Wiese

Jasper Wiese Date of birth: 21st October 1995

21st October 1995 Age: 25

25 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Upington, South Africa

Upington, South Africa Hometown: Northern Cape

Northern Cape Nationality: South African

South African Height in cm: 190 cm

190 cm Height in feet: 6 ft 3 in

6 ft 3 in Weight in kg: 110 kg

110 kg Weight in pounds: 243 lbs

243 lbs Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: Cobus Wiese

Cobus Wiese Education: Central University of Technology

Central University of Technology Occupation: Professional rugby player

Professional rugby player Jasper Wiese's position: Eighth man / Flanker

Eighth man / Flanker Current team: Leicester Tigers

Jasper Wiese's biography

Jasper Wiese faced a couple of challenges during the pursuit of his passion for rugby. However, he utilized every opportunity that came his way, and soon enough, he turned them into a lucrative career. He has registered impressive records for the past weeks, proving how much of an asset he is to the country.

Jasper Wiese age

How old is Jasper Wiese? He was born on 21st October 2021 in Upington, South Africa. Therefore, he will be turning twenty-six years old in October 2021.

Jasper Wiese's family

Jasper grew up in the sparsely populated area of the Northern Cape. His parents were passionate about agriculture and raised him alongside his two brothers on a farm. They always dreamt of their sons following in their footsteps. However, that was not the case. Out of the three boys, the eldest of Jasper Wiese's brothers is the only one who turned out as a farmer.

In most instances, rugby fans stop to ask, is Jasper Wiese related to Cobus Wiese? The talented rugby star is Cobus' elder brother. Cobus is also a South African Rugby Union player.

Jasper Wiese's education

Wiese attended a junior school in Upington. The school was so small that it did not have pupils to make a rugby team. Therefore, he utilized the annual tournaments that would be staged in the greater region. His brothers would often join him during the matches. That is how they developed a passion for rugby.

Jasper Wiese's career in rugby

Wiese's love for rugby made him like Springbok behemoths like Duane Vermeulen, Schalk Burger, and Juan Smith. Therefore, when he went to high school, he joined the rugby team. His impressive performance earned him a chance at the Griquas County District in the national U18 Craven Week tournament. His performance was exemplary as he scored a hat-trick against Border Country Districts.

Playing for Cheetahs

As he put the final nail on the coffin of his high school education, he contemplated studying agriculture for his O-levels. He wanted to follow in his father and brother's footsteps. However, he received an offer to join the Central University of Technology and play for the institution. At the same time, he landed the opportunity to join the Free State Cheetahs U19 set up.

Jasper made his debut in the varsity cup in 2016 by making seven match appearance for the Central University of Technology. After the Varsity Cup, he joined the Free State XV team and made his debut in the team in April 2016. At the end of 2016, Jasper joined the Cheetahs Super Rugby team for the 2017 Super Rugby season. However, it was announced that he would join the Griffons after the Varsity Cup.

Joining Leicester Tigers

On 23rd July 2020, Jasper Wiesel received an offer to join Leicester Tigers in Premiership Rugby for the 2020/2021 season. He played his debut match in the team four days after landing the opportunity. On 3rd January 2021, BT Sport named him the Man of the Match, and on 20th February 2021, he scored his first try in a win against Wasp. However, he hit an opponent's head with a dangerous ruck clear out; he was subsequently banned for four weeks.

Jasper Wiese's height

He is 190 cm tall, and Jasper Wiese's weight is 110 kg. His body physique is ideal for his position as a flanker. His swiftness is also an added advantage to Jasper Wiese's stats.

Jasper Wiese's latest news

On 5th June 2021, Jasper received an offer to join the Springboks squad for their test series against the Irish Lions and the British. He made his international debut for Springboks on 2nd July 2021 during a match against Georgia. During the game, he was a replacement for Duane Vermeulen.

On 15th August 2021, the talented rugby star announced his presence during his fourth appearance for Springboks. His performance was impactful. Therefore, he was announced the Man of the Match at the end of the game. Springboks defeated Argentina in the opening of the Rugby Championships.

Jasper Wiese's net worth

Jasper is at the peak of his career. Joining international teams and being recognized for his exemplary performance have significantly impacted his finances. His net worth is estimated at $1 to $5 million.

Jasper Wiese's biography reveals the star's journey, the challenges he faced, and how he handled them. The details also depict a determined man aiming for the sky.

