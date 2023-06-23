This little girl wanted pizza, so her mama got her some, and she waited patiently to gobble it

TikTok user @bohlaleandthato shared a video of her two-year-old daughter blowing her pizza cold

People loved how sweet the little girl was and were impressed by her incredible bilingual speech

When you are hungry, hunger waits for nothing, not even hot pizza! This baby girl wouldn't wait to tuck into her delicious pizza but waited patiently as if she was much older than only two.

Children will have you laughing at some of the things they do. Some kids do things we would never expect of their age, and it makes for priceless moments.

Sweet TikTok video shows baby girl patiently waiting for her pizza

Holding the goods, this baby girl was trying her best not to tuck into that piping hot pizza. TikTok user @bohlaleandthato shared a video of her two-year-old daughter trying to blow her pizza cold, and it is too precious.

Take a look at this sweet little thing:

The people of SA are blown away by baby girl’s speech

People'sgirl's hearts melted as they watched baby girl patiently waiting to eat her pizza, but it was how she spoke English that really had them wowed.

Read some of the comments:

Grace-Favour asked:

“How old is she very smart.”

Matshidiso Bella laughed:

“’Thato a tshisa neh? neh? mhm!’ when you're 3 but going on 35 LMAO arg I want one of these little people. better be outspoken too ”

MadewifLOVE was impressed:

“I like how she’s still so young but knows the tone and manner to speak with a child younger than her”

Angel loved it:

“The most adorable thing I've seen so far. So cute nunus ”

White girl's Zulu accent goes TikTok viral, Mzansi in stitches over confident cutie

In related news, Briefly News reported that after seeing a white South African kid who sounds Zulu, South Africans had much to say. The kid got over 100 000 views for the way she speaks.

The video also received thousands of likes, and people shared their thoughts in the comments. Many people found the video heartwarming.

A TikTok video by @nomazwe6 of a blonde kid speaking English in a Zulu accent. In the video, she says that many people assume her family doesn't speak English at home, but they do.

