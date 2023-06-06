A video of a mom attempting to teach her two-year-old daughter to speak in English has been shared online

The footage shows the mother repeatedly prompting the child to greet and say her name, however, the response leaves her defeated

The little girl responds in an odd language which sounds a lot like Mandarin, leaving netizens entertained

Even though toddlers develop language skills gradually, they’re communicating from as early as birth.

One tiny tot captured netizens' hearts after a video of her mom trying to teach her how to speak in English was shared online.

Video shows mom attempting to teach her toddler English speech

In the TikTok video, the mother is seen sitting with her toddler as she tries to teach the child how to greet and say her name in English.

However, the child, instead, can be heard speaking in a funny language and accent that sounds a lot like Mandarin. The mother appears defeated as her two-year-old goes on to sing in her language, abandoning the English lesson.

Shame we can't blame the baby girl; according to Oxford Royale, English is one of the most complex languages to learn.

Watch the cute video below:

When do toddlers learn to speak?

Children learn to talk at different speeds.

According to Healthline, around 13 to 18 months, a toddler‘s vocabulary can expand to 10 to 20+ words. At this point, they start to repeat words (so watch what you say).

They can also understand simple commands like “pick up the shoe,” and can typically verbalise certain requests.

Netizens amused by little girl's language

Babies and toddlers tend to do the funniest things, often to their parents' frustration or dismay. Social media users couldn't help but laugh at how the child spoke and responded with banter in the comments.

user4985499704901 replied:

"I love that u don't respond in baby language."

Dinnylicious commented:

"Oh, this sounds like Mandarin ."

gee_mthi wrote:

"Cute chaos ."

Mmapeladi Mosa Maese responded:

"I’m hearing Chinese."

Wizly_wii replied:

"Top of the year ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ayandanxasana wrote:

"Wait, babe, is she speaking another language, or is her speech delayed? Please update me."

Sivuyisiwe Nokwindla said:

"She’s speaking Mandarin ."

earthtwopuregold commented:

"@Emihle le language?"

Sego wrote:

"God gave you a Japanese baby."

