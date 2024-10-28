A disciplinary camp manager shared a viral video of a loving mom's reaction to her son exiting the establishment after finishing the course

The video showed the mom who resorted to the facility to straighten out her son, unable to contain her emotions after seeing her son

Social media users were moved, as many took to the comment fed to share how much they sobbed after seeing the clip

A viral video of a mom crying while fetching her child from a disciplinary camp had Mzansi peeps crying.

The Dreamhub's disciplinary camp manager shared the clip under his user handle @prince_wako_pitori, which received 10.3M views, 500K likes, and 9.7K comments.

The mother and child's emotional reunion

The video shows the mom breaking down in tears, standing before her son, who spent seven days at the Pretoria-based disciplinary camp. Helpless, the mom falls on her knees in front of her kneeling boy, who quickly grabs her and puts her in his arms.

Watch the video below:

SA peeps cry with the mother

The clip caused the online community to express how much they cried after seeing the mother's reaction. Some shared their pain dealing with misbehaving kids and family members, while others enquired more about the disciplinary camp.

User @gugubuhale1 shared:

"The pain our kids put us through 🥺🥺🥺. I'm driving around looking for him, a 15 year old not at home this time of the night."

User @Mosalicious commented:

"Yooo, that cry is too deep, tlhe 💔💔💔😭😭😭."

User @Selly added:

"Yoh so painful, 😭😭😭😭😭I know how she feels😭😭😭."

User @DuduzileKgomo commented:

"This video just made me realise that even the parents need counselling & healing once these kids come back home, so they can all start on a new page."

User @slindilegratitude said:

"May we never cry like this because of our kids….sorry mommy 💔."

User @Tivu Nkambule asked:

"Where is this camp found? My brother is stressing my mom so much 😔."

Parents with misbehaving kids send them to Rising Star

