Late Joost Van Der Westhuizen’s Wife Marks 53rd Birthday, SA Celebrates Her

Amor Vittone, the wife of late South African rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen, has celebrated her 53rd birthday in style on social media.

The South African singer was born in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province on March 16, 1972, and got married to Joost on 20 October 2002.

They had two children, Jordan and Kylie, the former is also into Sports like his late father, but took a new career path in football.

Late Joost van der Westhuizen's wife Amor Vittone celebrates her 53rd birthday on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Source: Facebook

Jordan clocked 21 in January, while Kylie marked her 19th birthday on Friday, March 7, 2025, with their mother celebrating them on her social media pages.

Late van der Westhuizen's wife marks her 53rd birthday

Amor Vittone was celebrated on her official page on Facebook with a heartfelt message as she clocks 53.

The wife of the late Springboks posted a picture of herself, which was accompanied by a lovely message to celebrate her birthday.

South Africans celebrate Amor Vittone as she clocks 53 on Sunday.

Source: Facebook

"Today, we celebrate the incredible light that you are in this world! May your heart be filled with endless joy, your path lined with love, and your dreams continue to unfold in the most magical ways," the message on the photo shared reads.

"You are a gift to everyone who knows you, and I hope this year brings you everything your heart desires - laughter, adventure, and moments that take your breath away.

"Wishing you a day as beautiful and extraordinary as you are!"

Netizens celebrate Amor Vittone on her 53rd birthday

Delyse Vittone celebrated her daughter:

"53 years ago today at 10h15 you were born in the Mary Mount hospital in Johannesburg. Feels like yesterday. Love you."

Paula Van Der Westhuizen shared:

"Congratulations on your birthday Amor! We pray for you many more years of good health, great successes and LOTS of Love. Enjoy the day 🎁🎂🎈"

Elbie Klem Elbie Klem said:

"Congratulations on your birthday may it be a blessed day. Goodness and favour is my wish for you. Enjoy the day. 🎊🎉🎂🎁❤️❤️"

Fadielah Salie wrote:

"Wishing you a day as beautiful and extraordinary as you are! Happy Birthday 🎁"

Helena Nel reacted:

"Congratulations Amor, may there be many many more. I hope you have a very special day. Loves. ♥"

Lorraine Morrison commented:

"Happy Birthday Amor 🎂 🎁 wishing you a fantastic day celebrating and another Magical year ahead ✨️ 🎊 🍾 🥂"

Heila Grebe responded:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TODAY BEAUTIFUL PERSON; PEACE, JOY AND GOOD HEALTH IEMY WISHES FOR YOUR NEW LIFE YEAR LOTS OF LOVE FOR A DAY FILLED WITH LOVE IN ABUNDANCE T. HELLO DANABA BAY."

Esta Olivier added:

"Congratulations Amor, may you be blessed in abundance with only the best of God's best blessings. May you experience God's goodness and favor today. Enjoy your day and every spoil that comes your way."

