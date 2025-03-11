Rulani Mokwena has commented after Wydad Athletic Club drew against FUS Rabat in their last match in the Botola Pro League over the weekend

The former Mamelodi Sundowns was furious with the Red Castles' fans over the lack of support during the match

The South African manager also talked about how important it for Wydad to qualify for the CAF Champions League next season after missing out for two years

Former Mamelodi Sundowns manager Rulani Mokwena has made his intention known to Wydad Athletic Club fans after the Red Castle's 2-2 draw against FUS Rabat in their last match in the Botola Pro League.

Wydad were heading to a 2-1 win over the FUS, but a late goal from Soufiane Tazi in the 90th minute condemned the Red Castle to yet another draw in the league.

The Red Castle would have moved second ahead of AS FAR Rabat but are now level on points with Nasreddine Nabi's former club.

Mokwena blasts Wydad fans after 2-2 draw against FUS

According to iDiskiTimes, Mokwena delivered a lengthy message to Wydad fans after their draw against FUS Rabat, claiming his players were lacking support from the club's supporters.

“You can’t win every game, and I can’t keep explaining after every loss that football is about winning, losing, or drawing. Even Wydad doesn’t win every match,” Mokwena said in a media briefing.

“I’ve been around football since I was a child, and I understand that success in this game requires effort, commitment, and giving your all if you want to achieve greatness.

“When we lose because the opponent is better, we accept it gracefully, look to improve and get better. In a draw, we focus on the positives while fixing the areas that need work. We are still a new team—though some may not want to admit it. With 26 new players, we are battling for a spot in the Champions League.

“We started from behind, with clubs like ASFAR and Zemamra already ahead. Just 10 matches ago, we had a big gap to close, and we’ve done just that.

“Why can’t these players get more support? Berah comes on in the second half, clearly upset, and I look at my players and wonder, why are they not getting the backing they deserve?”

The South African tactician made the fans realise that he's working earnestly to get the club back to the CAF Champions League next season after being away from the competition for two years.

“I know we haven’t won anything in the last two years, and I understand the hunger for the Champions League. But trust me, there’s no one more driven than me to make it happen," he added.

“I was in back-to-back semi-finals of the Champions League. I had offers to join clubs already in the competition. But I chose Wydad because, when Sundowns played them, I could feel the immense love they have for their club. I saw how they expressed their admiration for me.

“That’s why I didn’t go to ASFAR, and it’s why I didn’t join Raja—I chose Wydad. But what I’m seeing now is a lack of support and patience. It’s not easy, folks.”

