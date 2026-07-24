Sol Phenduka and Sizwe Dhlomo were among the first public figures to react after news broke that BOSA had terminated Ayanda Allie's membership

BOSA confirmed the decision followed an internal disciplinary process that began in July 2025, saying Allie chose not to appeal the ruling

X users quickly weighed in, with some predicting Ayanda Allie's next political move while others questioned what led to her exit from the party

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Sol Phenduka and Sizwe Dhlomo reacted after BOSA announced Ayanda Allie's termination. Image: Ayanda Allie

Source: Instagram

South Africans were left talking after Build One South Africa (BOSA) announced that it had terminated the membership of Gauteng MPL Ayanda Allie. The party said the decision followed the conclusion of an internal disciplinary process that started in July 2025. According to BOSA, Allie was given an opportunity to appeal the board's decision but chose not to do so, making the outcome final. The party also thanked her for her service to Gauteng and wished her well.

BOSA confirms Ayanda Allie's exit

The announcement marked the end of Allie's stint with the political party after months of internal disciplinary proceedings. While BOSA confirmed that the process had been concluded, it did not publicly disclose the reasons behind the disciplinary action. The party maintained that Allie declined to challenge the outcome through an appeal, bringing the matter to a close.

Sol Phenduka and Sizwe Dhlomo weigh in

The news quickly spread across X, where radio personality Sol Phenduka and broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo were among the first well-known figures to react.

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Sol simply posted:

"Eh,"

While Sizwe wrote:

"Hawu..."

Their brief responses captured the surprise many social media users felt after learning about Allie's departure from BOSA.

X users speculate about her next move

X users shared mixed reactions as Ayanda Allie's departure from BOSA sparked debate. Image: Ayanda Allie

Source: Instagram

The reactions continued in the comments section, where many users began predicting Allie's political future. One user,

@TillDebt, wrote:

"Mmusi is captured, Ayanda is fearless... She touched WMC in their studio."

Another, @BellsBodarenko, commented:

"She's @Action4SA material."

User @Waltz42747233 added:

"She will find a new home very soon,"

While @phathu_bincho echoed similar sentiments by posting:

"Action SA bound."

See more comments in the X post below:

Others questioned the circumstances surrounding her exit, with some suggesting smaller political parties often struggle with internal stability.

Despite the growing speculation, BOSA has not revealed the reasons behind the disciplinary process, and Ayanda Allie has yet to publicly comment on her termination.

For now, South Africans remain divided, with many waiting to see whether she joins another political party or addresses the situation herself.

Ayanda Allie exposes Thokoza centre concerns

Previously, Briefly News reported that Build One South Africa (BOSA) Gauteng MPL Ayanda Allie accused the Gauteng Department of Economic Development of wasting millions on the Thokoza Distribution Centre, describing it as a glorified supermarket instead of a wholesale hub for township businesses.

She said a legislative committee found inconsistencies in reports on refurbishment costs, employment figures and operations, while local business owners also claimed the centre failed to support township entrepreneurs or stock enough locally produced goods. Her calls for accountability earned widespread praise from South Africans on social media.

Source: Briefly News