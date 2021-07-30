Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula’s spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine is stepping down from her role

The stunning woman, Ayanda broke the news on social media, saying she is stepping down on Friday and it's also her birthday

South Africans are sharing their reactions to the news and many social media users also wished her the best of luck going forward

The woman took to social media to reveal the news while also saying she is turning 35 on Friday and Mzansi citizens are sharing their reactions to the Twitter post.

The woman took to social media to reveal the news while also saying she is turning 35 on Friday and Mzansi citizens are sharing their reactions to the Twitter post.

Fikile Mbalula's spokeswoman Ayanda-Allie Paine is leaving her job. Image: @AyandaAllieP/Twitter

The post reads:

@TheNowmovement2 said:

“Finally. We are tired of mediocrity and hope Mbaks will get someone mature and knowledgeable.”

@Mthombeni_Chris said:

“Mbaks talk for himself that one baba he talks a lot non-stop, he doesn’t need a spokesperson. I think it’s a waste of money hiring a spokesperson for Minister Mbalula.”

@Merentia said:

“What massive shoes you leave behind to fill... All the best! I know you are going to slamdunk wherever you go.”

@CulpritEnter said:

“Why’s the youth the one saying goodbye in government?”

@Vusi_BlueBae said:

“Happy birthday and farewell. Hope the next chapter brings joy and happiness.”

@ImanRapetti said:

“Happy birthday beautiful...may the adventures continue!!”

@HonourableHloni said:

“Fare thee well Ayanda. I'm sure raising Mbalula was pretty hectic.”

@Blackman_MDZ said:

“Eban so fast, come on Ayanda, you must be kidding me, why don't they extend your contract. I bet you are doing a great job there.”

@HitchLo said:

“Farewell to you my sister, not child's play trying to defend the undefendable. I listened to you many times trying to defend this failed and dead department and I felt sorry for you as you are such an intelligent professional. Good luck to you and happy birthday.”

Source: Briefly.co.za