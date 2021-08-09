Julius Malema Gifts Homes to Gogo’s on Women’s Day, SA Has Mixed Reactions

EFF CIC Julius Malema has handed over several homes to grannies in need as a commemoration of Women's Day

Locals, however, seem to feel the party should be focusing on job creation

The gifts stirred up mixed reactions from social media users who headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

The Economic Freedom Fighters have stirred up mixed reactions online after sharing snaps of the new homes the party just built a few local grannies. It seems South Africans want CIC Julius Malema to focus on job creation and stop handing out freebies for clout.

Julius Malema has gifted homes to gogo's in need. Images: Getty, @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

, @EFFSouthAfrica shared the post which celebrated Women's Day.

"CIC @Julius_S_Malema handed over houses to grannies by the EFF.

"When we say our people must have quality houses, we are speaking of women dignity as many households are women-headed," the party captioned the post in part.

The EFF also went on to promise spacious housing to all citizens of South Africa.

Social media users, however, had mixed reactions to the post. While some found the gift-giving touching, others felt it was not the government's responsibility to give out free housing but rather ensure job security.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@MphahleleMM said:

"Since some of us aren't grannies, and we don't need freebies, please tell us how you're going to create jobs. For us to build our own houses."

@Danny08613982 said:

"Damn, I give it to the designer of this house. He/she is good. Thanx EFF."

@Phasha_CM said:

"Okay, but this looks like luxury; It will be difficult to build these in a large scale & give them for free; It’s good but not sustainable."

@ThaboFresh

"Grannies, you still young. You just need a well-paying job then you'll build it yourself. In that way you won't rent it out for tuckshop."

@errolbsk said:

"Thank you Eff. At least you are paying back the grannies by using their own VBS funds."

@VictoriaAfrica9 said:

"You can't be building people houses. We need to create a friendly environment for entrepreneurs, SMEs & fund them so they can create employment opportunities. People must afford the life they want to live and not rely on the gov. The only people who deserve free houses are orphans."

Malema divides SA after "insensitive" comments about Milpark Hospital: #RIPShona

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that EFF leader Julius Malema has got himself into hot water following his controversial comments made about Milpark Hospital. The politician's remarks follow the passing of actor Shona Ferguson at the world-famous hospital.

Heading online, @Julius_S_Malema wrote:

"It looks like this Milpark is overrated," he captioned the post along with many broken heart emojis.

Local social media users headed to the comments section and shared their thoughts on the shady post. While some agreed the hospital was overstated, others criticized Malema for politicising the much-beloved Ferguson's death.

Check out some of the comments below:

@SimthoBiyela said:

"Couldn't you just say Rest in peace Shona Ferguson and leave Milpark out of this Julius, I know you're a politician but there is no need for politics on Shonas passing hhayi!! man."

@AlastairMcA30 said:

"What an awful thing to say. HCW have worked tirelessly, while EFF have held superspreader events. It’s simply incorrect to blame a hospital because someone died of a terrible virus."

@Masterwigs00 said:

"He's not the first as many have died with the same covid complications, this useless underperforming hospital has failed decimally to save their lives."

@gillog said:

"Imagine medical staff who work tirelessly and feel the burn of every failure in a period of endless loss and now have to read this too. What a disgusting thing to say."

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Public hospitals are underrated they've saved lives."

@MikeRamothwala said:

"We are all deeply hurt by Shona dearth as he was the epitome of what our nation needs but I find Malema comments on Milpark highly insensitive to the people who did there level best to save him and are currently hurting and still needs to get up and go to work #RIPShonaFerguson."

Source: Briefly.co.za