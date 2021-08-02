Malema Divides SA After “Insensitive” Comments About Milpark Hospital: #RIPShona

Julius Malema has social media buzzing after heading online to publicly shade Milpark Hospital

The politician's comments follow the news of actor Shona Ferguson's passing, which took place at the health facility

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on the controversial post

EFF leader Julius Malema has got himself into hot water following his controversial comments made about Milpark Hospital. The politician's remarks follow the passing of actor Shona Ferguson at the world-famous hospital.

Julius Malema has left Mzansi divided following his controversial comments about Milpark Hospital. Images: Getty, @ferguson_films/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

, @Julius_S_Malema wrote:

"It looks like this Milpark is overrated," he captioned the post along with many broken heart emojis.

Local social media users headed to the comments section and shared their thoughts on the shady post. While some agreed the hospital was overstated, others criticized Malema for politicising the much-beloved Ferguson's death.

Check out some of the comments below:

@SimthoBiyela said:

"Couldn't you just say Rest in peace Shona Ferguson and leave Milpark out of this Julius, I know you're a politician but there is no need for politics on Shonas passing hhayi!! man."

@AlastairMcA30 said:

"What an awful thing to say. HCW have worked tirelessly, while EFF have held superspreader events. It’s simply incorrect to blame a hospital because someone died of a terrible virus."

@Masterwigs00 said:

"He's not the first as many have died with the same covid complications, this useless underperforming hospital has failed decimally to save their lives."

@gillog said:

"Imagine medical staff who work tirelessly and feel the burn of every failure in a period of endless loss and now have to read this too. What a disgusting thing to say."

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Public hospitals are underrated they've saved lives."

@MikeRamothwala said:

"We are all deeply hurt by Shona dearth as he was the epitome of what our nation needs but I find Malema comments on Milpark highly insensitive to the people who did there level best to save him and are currently hurting and still needs to get up and go to work #RIPShonaFerguson."

Man predicted Shona Ferguson's life was in danger: "Sorry I didn't try enough"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a traditional healer has got Mzansi talking after he claims to have foreseen Shona Ferguson's passing. In the tweet posted over a month ago, the man addresses the message to Mam Connie and shares that he feels Shona's "life is in danger"

Heading online, @Rhadebelihle shared the old tweet along with this caption:

"When I saw this it broke my heart because all I wanted to do was to prevent this on the (19th of May 2021) sorry I didn't try enough," he wrote and added many broken heart emoji's.

Mzansi social media users certainly had mixed reactions to the bold claims. Check out some of the comments below:

@Bongawami2 said:

"Let me help you as a child of God or as a man who believes in God and in only god (Jesus) only, my brother first I say you need Jesus as a lifesaver, Connie and her husband were believers there was no way God would reveal her husband's death to you."

@nkaba_senne said:

"The problem here is when we as Africans undermine the gifts given to us by God and our ancestors."

@mavsipho said:

"Sounds like another level of witchcraft,u did not need her to prevent death if u could, shows the source of this power if there is any. If God reveals a situation to a child /Man of God, that individual has to pray for that person or situation, even if it takes fasting."

@Lekako3 said:

"What matters is that you conveyed the message. I know it's not easy for people who have gifts like you because sometimes people don't take you seriously."

@stokiemogale said:

"You can't prevent God's will...As spiritually gifted people we are just a window to access the other life, to heal and advise and that's it...Death is part of Life..."

