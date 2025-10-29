South African Amapiano duo Mapara A Jazz claimed they had been abducted in Ethiopia

On Tuesday, 27 October 2025, an Ethiopian diplomat provided CCTV and audio evidence to prove that the duo's allegations had been fabricated for publicity

South Africans reacted with scepticism and surprise, some questioning the audio, while others drew comparisons to other unsolved cases

Ethiopian authorities debunked South African artists’ Kidnapping claims. Image: Mapara A JAZZ

Bathong! Amapiano producer and DJ duo Mapara A Jazz are being accused of lying about being kidnapped in Ethiopia, with the country’s authorities providing audio and video evidence to back the claim.

Mapara A Jazz, known for their hit song John Vuli Gate, set social media buzzing on Sunday, 26 October 2025, after sharing that they had been kidnapped in Ethiopia. One member even shared a photo of his allegedly injured face on their official Facebook page.

Following the duo’s safe return to South Africa on Monday, 27 October, the government pledged to probe the musicians’ claim that they were kidnapped in Ethiopia. Apparently, officials in Ethiopia were also conducting their investigations in the background and claimed that Mapara A Jazz had staged the kidnapping incident for publicity.

Ethiopia debunks Mapara A Jazz's kidnapping claims

On Tuesday, 28 October, blogger The Truth Panther reported that Ethiopian diplomat Nebiyu Tedla Negash denied viral reports that the duo was kidnapped and assaulted in the country.

He cited that police confirmed Mapara A Jazz performed and left Ethiopia without incident.

"Addis Ababa Police confirm that reports claiming South African duo Mapara A Jazz were assaulted in the city are false. The artists came to perform and left safely. Audio and CCTV evidence show the claim was fabricated for publicity," Nebiyu Tedla Negash said.

In the video shared to support the claim that Mapara A Jazz staged the kidnapping stunt for publicity, one of the producers/DJs confirmed that they were doing it for exposure.

“My guy, we wanna trend. This is a publicity stunt. Don’t tell anyone. Don’t tell them. Just say the guys are safe. Don’t tell anyone. When we trend, that’s when we're gonna get more gigs,” the DJs ostensibly said.

The video shows the DJs leaving their booked accommodation in Addis Ababa and going to perform at the venue.

Watch the full video below:

Mzansi reacts after Ethiopia disputes Mapara A Jazz's kidnapping claims

South Africans flooded the comment section with a mix of reactions. While some pointed out discrepancies in the audio recording, others slammed Mapara A Jazz for allegedly staging the kidnapping. Some brought back the mysterious passing of former minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Here are some of the comments:

@NevondoRi claimed:

“Fakest audio ever on the internet.”

@Karabo_Fothane asked:

“So, what happened because the other guy looks injured even in the picture they took at the airport? 🤔”

@Leelikechinese highlighted:

“In Ethiopia, there is video evidence, but in France, nothing; the Minister disappeared just like that. 🤔🙆🙆🙆”

@ZuluLunzulu said:

“That big cheek did kinda look fake though 😩😩😩. No one swells on the cheek like that.”

@DeighKerberos asked:

“Who's not telling the truth here?”

@LindeniLebea questioned:

“@ClaysonMonyela, any legitimacy in this?”

