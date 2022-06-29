A lady shared an image of a promotional flyer she came across at Checkers during a recent grocery run

Sheila Mathabo posted the snap on Twitter which showed 2L cooldrinks going for R14, 99 each and the offer to buy 2 for R30

She indicated that there must have been a maths issue as the promotion is hardly much of a bargain

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A confused lady took to social media to share a photo of a retail promotional flyer she came across at Checkers while doing her groceries.

Sheila Mathabo @MathaboSheila posted the image on Twitter which shows the flyer market 2L cooldrinks going for R14, 99 each, and the offer to buy 2 for R30.

Saffas were left trying to calculate the savings of a cooldrink promotion by Checkers. Image: @MathaboSheila/Twitter

Source: Twitter

To anyone who may have taken the time to read the special properly, one would easily notice that it isn’t much of a special at all – unless you consider a 2-cent saving as a good deal.

Sheila captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I might have failed my maths but not this way!!”

South African social media users flocked in on the post to share their jokes and opinions on the peculiar special.

@TheKnowledge999 said:

“It's your misinterpretation. The board information is that when you buy 2 for R30, which is an equivalent of R14.99 each. The original price isn't listed in the board.”

@k_midlands responded:

“Isn’t R15x2=R30.”

@LwandoScotch reacted:

“That's 14.99 not R15 so u save 2cents.”

@AbutiJosef said:

“Lol, this kind of marketing works. Many will buy two even though there is nothing to save.”

@psyfocateh commented:

“Nah there must be a mistake Sparletta 2L can't be R14.99 but R16.99 that price (R14.99) is for 1.5L a scanning clerk made a mistake.”

Momma confuses Mzansi with maths as she shares how her 2-year-old son developed a cake recipe over 5 years

In another story, Briefly News reported on a momma beaming with pride who took to social media to share her toddler son’s amazing baking skills.

Twitter user @_Onezwa shared a post featuring images of her child mixing some chocolate cake batter in a bowl on the kitchen counter. She revealed that he has been working on the recipe for a few years now. In the tweet, she wrote:

“Here’s my two-year-old baking a chocolate cake, it’s a recipe he’s developed over 5 years, he set up a tripod to take these pictures. I’m so amazed.”

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News