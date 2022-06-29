President Cyril Ramaphosa officially gazetted the ruling that will grant judges and magistrates a 3% salary increase

South African magistrates will now earn at least R1.046 million, while a high court judge will take home R1.939 million

The Independent Commission made the increase recommendations for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers

JOHANNESBURG - Judges and magistrates in the country have been granted a 3% salary increase by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who officially gazetted the ruling on Tuesday, 28 June.

The president faced backlash earlier this year after awarding cabinet ministers and provincial executives a similar increase.

South African magistrates will now earn at least R1.046 million per year, while a high court judge will take home R1.939 million annually. According to Business Insider South Africa, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will now earn R2.983 million yearly. The Independent Commission made the salary increase recommendations for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers.

Ramaphosa said the salary increases would be backdated to last April. The increase will be available to all public office-bearers, including ministers and their deputies, traditional leaders, and judges. TimesLIVE reported that those employed by independent constitutional institutions would also receive a 3% pay increase.

South Africans are livid over the pay increase granted by President Cyril Ramaphosa:

Silindokuhle Farmer Zikalala said:

“I'm glad that a lot of people continue to realize that the country is not going anywhere under the ANC government. They are clueless.”

Clara Ngakoana posted:

“He is already bribing them with taxpayers money so that they vote for him again! I bet they will also get bonuses from his mattresses. These greedy thugs don't deserve more money but decrease since they do nothing but loot while our country rots away.”

Adeline Scott wrote:

“Mr President fix the country...feed the people...build schools...create jobs...only then will you earn the respect of the people.”

Lesley Varikas added:

“What a disgrace most of them can't do their jobs. Old age expected to live the measly pension they all need to be fired.”

