Parliament is standing by its decision to grant Cabinet ministers and members of Parliament a salary increase

According to the Parliament spokesperson, Parliament employees were given a salary increase because the cost of living is increasing

South Africans are upset with the lack of regard Parliament has for public servants who haven't had increases in years

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has come out to defend its decision to increase the salaries of Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament by 3%.

The pay increase has been labelled as "tone-deaf" in this economy, however, Parliament has doubled down stating that MPs and ministers are earning significantly less than their counterparts in other countries.

Parliament says South African MPs are earning less than their international counterparts. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams & Getty Images/Stock Photo

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa agreed with the recommendations made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers to increase the salaries of all MPs, ministers, judges, traditional leaders, MECs and MPLs, according to EWN. With the new increase, Ramaphosa will be earning just over R3 million per year.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said parliamentarians deserve to be fairly remunerated because they are responsible for the oversight of state institutions. Mothapo added that it was important for them to be paid well to help them cope with the increasing cost of living.

TimesLIVE reports that trade unions such as the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) have criticised the increase for MPs and ministers and explained that it was in bad taste for public servants who are struggling to make ends meet.

Mothapo has explained that MPs have not had an increase since April, 2019.

South Africans react

South Africans believe that MPs do not need a salary increase because they do not have the work to show for it. Many believe that pay increases should be performance based.

Here are some comments:

@BigRick100 said:

"They get free housing, telecoms, vehicles, fuel, lunch, air tickets, security and tenders, so how are they affected by rising costs of living??"

@ManCamera1 said:

"How about adjusting remuneration linked to productivity. They do nothing so why an increase when they overpaid for doing nothing "

@nakana_arnold said:

"These people really have no shame, the negotiations for public servants have stalled because the employer is refusing to commit to a certain percentage, we are undermined indeed."

@kaboentleking said:

"This is honestly heartbreaking, the citizens need to do something about this yhooo mara,"

@kaboentleking said:

"Bathong @CyrilRamaphosa and the public servants who earn peanuts, who can't even afford to buy basics, live in proper houses unable to buy even the cheapest car do not deserve an increase aowa banna , this is human cruelty at its best yhoooo Jehova "

@benny_mab said:

"Banna… I am sure they struggle to put food on the table. The tenders are also not enough hence they always inflate the prices."

