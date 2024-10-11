DA leader John Steenhuisen has fired back at the Economic Freedom Fighters for their recent statement

The EFF promised that they would ensure the Agriculture Minister would be brought to book for his conduct

Steenhuisen has offered to sit down and educate EFF members about Parliament, saying he felt sorry for them

John Steenhuisen has fired back at the Economic Freedom Fighters after the party lodged a complaint against him with the Parliament’s ethics committee.

The Red Berets vowed to ensure that the Agriculture Minister would be brought to book for attempting to hire unqualified persons.

The DA leader wanted the minimum appointment requirements waived so that he could hire four people for his office.

Parliament has since denied his request.

Steenhuisen hits back at EFF

Speaking during a special press conference to outline the party’s priorities in the GNU’s Medium-Term Development Plan, Steenhuisen touched on the EFF’s promise, saying that he felt sorry for them.

“Now I feel very sorry for the EFF, and in fact, I am going to make a very broad and generous offer today because they really are a terrible opposition,” he said.

“As a former Chief Whip in Parliament, I am going to sit down with some of them and explain to them how parliament works,” he continued.

Steenhuisen explained that if they felt a minister was not honest in a parliamentary reply, the ethics committee would not be where they lodge their complaint. He continued that such a complaint would need to go to the Public Protector’s office.

“I am very happy to help and school the EFF in that particular regard. But some of them are frankly beyond help,” he continued, saying they were the victims of a failed education system.

Steenhuisen accused of cadre deployment

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were accusing John Steenhuisen of cadre deployment.

People were unhappy with the DA leader, who wanted to do away with minimum requirements for appointments.

The Agriculture minister wanted to appoint four officials to his office, but they were not qualified for the posts.

