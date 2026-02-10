On Tuesday, 10 February 2026, veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, aged 78, was the subject of a viral death hoax

The claims claimed that Pete Edochie's sons, Yul and Uche, had confirmed the news on their official social media pages

A user who spread the rumour later broke their silence, apologised and admitted fabricating the story

Social media was plunged into chaos and confusion following unverified reports that veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie had died at the age of 78.

Reports that Pete Edochie had passed away circulated on almost every social media platform on Tuesday, 10 February 2026. According to the viral reports, the pioneering actor had been rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he later passed away. Versions of the report even went as far as claiming that Pete Edochie’s son had confirmed his father’s death on Instagram.

Extensive checks by Briefly News’ sister publication, Legit, established that reports that Edochie had died were false and not backed by any credible source except social media reports.

As was the case with Nigerian actor Odira Nwobu’s passing in South Africa, no reputable Nigerian or international publication had reported the death of Pete Edochie.

At the time of writing, Edochie’s family had not released a statement confirming the rumour. According to Legit, neither Yul Edochie nor Uche Edochie announced the actor’s death.

Previously, Uche Edochie had addressed similar reports, highlighting that those false reports about his father’s death had circulated for over twenty years.

This isn’t the first time that Pete Edochie has been reported dead.

Similar false reports surfaced as far back as 2012 and reappeared several times between 2020 and 2023. The death hoaxes continued intermittently from 2024 through 2026, often spread by clickbait pages looking to generate reach and engagement. Past versions of the rumour claimed he died abroad or after an accident, but were all later debunked by his family.

Pete Edochie death rumours debunked

On X (Twitter), a user with the handle @Heismikel1 spread the false rumours that another veteran Nollywood actor had passed away. See the post below:

The reports were swiftly countered by images of a healthy Edochie in traditional attire. The poster soon apologised, admitting the news of Pete Edochie’s death was fabricated. The post was captioned:

“I want to apologise to all Nigerians who must have been deceived and confused by this tweet about Pete Edochie's passing. This is a fake and was all fabricated by me. The legendary actor Peter Edochie is alive and healthy, every news regarding “his demise” is false. Beware. I would take accountability for the misinformation. To the family of Peter Edochie, my apologies. May your legacy continue. In the comments beneath his original post, social media users blasted the X user for spreading fake news.”

See the post below:

A netizen apologised for starting the Pete Edochie death hoax. Image: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

