Veteran Nigerian actor Odira Nwobu passed away in South Africa on Monday, 24 November 2025, at the age of 43

His lawyer confirmed the chain of events that happened leading to Odira Nwobu's death

The Actors' Guild of Nigeria confirmed why Odira Nwobu was in South Africa at the time of his death

In a sad development, Nigerian actor Odira Nwobu has died in South Africa aged 43. His lawyer and the Actors' Guild of Nigeria confirmed the news when contacted for comment by the BBC and shared details of his final moments.

The Nollywood star, who appeared in over 60 films during his career, passed away on Monday, 24 November 2025. Odira Nwobu’s exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, as his lawyer, Chukwujiekwu Chukwudi, told the BBC that they are still waiting for the official postmortem results.

Nigerian actor Odira Nwobu's final moments revealed following his death

On Monday, 24 November 2025, videos of Odira Nwobu’s lifeless body began circulating online.

Nwobu’s lawyer provided details of the Nigerian actor’s final moments. According to Chukwudi, an ambulance was called to the hotel where Nwobu was staying in Benoni, near Johannesburg, after he was discovered in his room, allegedly having difficulty breathing, mirroring the death of South African legend Presley Chweneyagae.

The lawyer said Odira was alone in his room when the incident happened, as he had just returned from a nightclub where he had met colleagues earlier in the evening. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they attempted to stabilise Odira Nwobu with a defibrillator. Unfortunately, the Nigerian actor died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital.

The president of the Actors' Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, told the BBC that Nwobu was in South Africa with a group of social media influencers for business. Rollas said Nwobu was in the country to promote a real estate company owned by a Nigerian.

Nwobu’s lawyer accompanied them as the legal adviser to the Nigerian company that organised the trip.

The Nollywood actor, Odira Nwobu, was not married and did not have any children.

In July 2025, Odira Nwobu survived a car crash, which resulted in many falsely assuming he had perished in the incident.

Odira Nwobu died in South Africa. Image: odira_nwobu

Source: Instagram

Who was Odira Nwobu?

Odira Nwobu was a Nigerian actor born in Enugu in 1982. He landed his first professional acting role straight out of high school in the comedy Joseph the Dreamer or Joseph Oro Nro.

He turned to social media skits after feeling frustrated about being typecast in Nollywood films. At the time of his death, Odira Nwobu had amassed thousands of followers across his social media accounts.

