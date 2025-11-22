Former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has addressed the rumours linking him to some of the biggest coaching positions in South Africa, including the Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs jobs.

Riveiro’s name has surfaced in conversations around both roles, with the Bafana position expected to open after the 2026 World Cup when veteran coach Hugo Broos retires.

At the same time, Kaizer Chiefs may also be in the market for a new head coach at the end of the season. The club chose to continue with Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze as co-coaches following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi, but the duo still need to prove themselves before the campaign concludes.

Riveiro, who has been unemployed since his dismissal by Egyptian giants Al Ahly in September, was asked about the possibility of taking over the Bafana Bafana job, but he chose to remain guarded in his response.

As he was unveiled as the Carling Black Label Brand Advocate, he described the current period as a special moment for South African football and expressed respect for the national team’s current coach, saying he should be allowed to complete his journey. What happens afterwards, he added, remains uncertain.

When questioned about whether Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, or any other South African club had approached him, the Spaniard was direct, insisting he would not coach another local side. He reiterated his loyalty to his former club by saying, “I’m a Pirate. Always,” and made it clear that if a coaching opportunity arose in South Africa, his answer would not change.

Riveiro also hinted at a possible return to Europe, confirming that he has already held discussions with several clubs on the continent.

