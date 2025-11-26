Nigerian actor Odira Nwobu passed away on November 24, 2025, while staying at a hotel in Johannesburg

He had returned to his room after an evening with colleagues when he was found struggling to breathe

Paramedics attempted revival with a defibrillator, but Nwobu died at the scene

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Nigerian comedian Odira Nwobu reportedly died in Johannesburg, aged 43. Image: odira_nwobu

Source: Instagram

In a sad development, Nigerian actor and comedian Odira Nwobu died suddenly at the age of 43 on November 24, 2025, at a hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The incident reportedly occurred after he returned alone to his room following an evening out with colleagues. His lawyer, who travelled with him to South Africa, confirmed the news, stating that Nwobu was found in distress and struggling to breathe.

According to reports, paramedics arrived promptly and used a defibrillator in efforts to revive him, but he passed away at the scene. The cause of death remains unconfirmed pending the postmortem results from local authorities.

In similar tragic news involving the sudden death of a star, Portuguese football legend, Jorge Costa, recently died suddenly at the age of 53.

A business trip that took a tragic turn

Nwobu had travelled to South Africa with a group of influencers for a promotional engagement tied to a real estate company owned by an unnamed Nigerian entrepreneur.

His lawyer joined the trip in his official capacity as the organisation's legal adviser. The group had spent the evening together before Nwobu retired to his room, where the emergency unfolded without any witnesses.

Nwobu's death mirrors that of former South African ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, who also recently died suddenly in a foreign country while there for work purposes.

Nwobu's contributions to Nollywood

Odira Nwobu built a steady presence in Nigerian cinema over two decades, reportedly appearing in more than 60 productions that spanned dramas, thrillers, and family stories.

His roles often portrayed complex characters navigating urban challenges or family dynamics, earning him recognition among peers for reliable performances.

Nwobu's work contributed to Nollywood's expansion in the early 2010s, when streaming platforms began amplifying local content.

Some media reports indicate that Nwobu balanced acting with occasional production consultations, advising on scripts for emerging filmmakers.

Guild confirms passing and prompts mourning

The Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) verified Nwobu's death through president Emeka Rollas, who addressed the industry's shock in a brief release. Rollas detailed the business context of the South African visit.

The guild extended sympathies to Nwobu's family and colleagues, urging members to share memories as tributes pour in.

Rollas' statement called for support during the investigation into the cause. AGN representatives coordinated with South African officials to facilitate repatriation arrangements.

Odira Nwobu was confirmed dead. Image: odira_nwobu

Source: Instagram

Renowned South African actor dies

Celebrated actor and media personality Presley Chweneyagae, who starred in The River died earlier this year.

Briefly News previously reported that the actor had stated his plans to retire from acting at 40 – a turn of events that felt eerie following the announcement that he died at the same age, effectively having his plans fulfilled, although in an uncontrolled way.

Source: Briefly News