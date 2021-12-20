A young child from Zwide in Gqeberha died after she was attacked by a pitbull over the weekend

The owner of the dog was not around when the attack took place and a member of the community had to stab the dog to set the little girl free

Social media users have been engaged in a debate about how the dog was raised with some people calling for investigations

GQEBERBHA - A little girl, aged three, was unfortunately killed in an attack by pitbull that managed to escape while its owner was out of town. The tragic incident took place in Zwide, Gqeberha over the weekend.

This has now led the South African Police Service in the Eastern Cape to open an inquest docket to further investigate how the dog got loose.

A pitbull killed a little girl in Gqeberha over the weekend. Image: Getty Images/Stock

Source: Getty Images

SAPS spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu says the little girl named Simamkele Kovu was out playing in the street close to her home when the pitbull attacked her.

The dog aggressively bit her neck and face and she died due to the injuries she sustained, according to TimesLIVE. Naidu added that the dog's owner is a teenager who was not around when the little girl was killed.

According to a report by News24, a community member stabbed the dog several times in an attempt to set the little girl free.

South Africans call for investigations

Taking to social media, some South Africans say how the dog was raised and treated should be investigated. Some people think that pitbulls can never be well trained and should not be made pets, while others disagree.

Here are some comments:

@Shuaib16503479 said:

"Need to investigate how the dog was treated and raised."

@Somagwaza3 said:

"I really hate these things. Owning aba Sathana should be banned. These are wild animals, not domestic animals."

@therussiandude2 said:

"There’s no such thing as an “evil dog”, only an evil owner, the owner is at fault for how he raised the dog."

@George84002316 said:

"Every time and again we hear harrowing stories of people killed by these dogs, surely there have to be some regulations about breeding and selling of these dogs."

@Ever_Macie said:

"But only applies to pitbulls, something really wrong with this dog, rather have a labrador or rottweiler, they don't attack kids."

@charm_talk said:

"Ban pitbulls as pets! They eventually do this even if owners swear it's the sweetest dog and never harmed anyone."

