“They Think More Efficiently”: Man Shows Why Taxi Drivers Are Actually Geniuses
- A social media user caught Mzansi's attention after sharing footage of taxi drivers using an unconventional route to avoid traffic, praising their innovative thinking
- The viral video shows three taxis bypassing a traffic buildup by using a one-way road in the opposite direction, with the content creator admiring their efficient problem-solving skills
- The amusing observation sparked a heated debate online, with some South Africans defending the tactical manoeuvre while others expressed concerns about road safety
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A viral video has sparked an intriguing discussion about taxi drivers' creative approach to navigating South Africa's busy roads. Content creator @byroncomedy shared footage of what he calls "masterminds" at work, showing how taxi drivers efficiently avoid traffic by taking alternative routes, even if it means going against traffic rules.
View the Facebook post below.
Understanding taxi driver innovation
In the video, the creator observes three taxis avoiding a lengthy traffic queue by using a one-way road in the opposite direction.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"The only reason we all hate taxis is because we don't think as efficiently as them," he remarks, adding, "These three masterminds, 'we don't want to go in traffic so we go up the one-way route.' It's genius."
This observation comes at a time when South Africa's taxi industry continues to be an important part of the country's transportation system. According to recent projections, the taxi market is expected to reach US$0.32bn in revenue by 2025, with user numbers projected at 8.89 million by 2029, demonstrating the industry's significant role in daily commuter life.
Mzansi divided over taxi tactics
@Jason Blacklock opposed:
"No they have no law and they need their taxis impounded and scrapped."
@Musa Milton Nobela explained:
"If you're not a taxi driver you'll never understand what happens there, if you drive slow and follow traffic, you're not going to make any profits in time, if you follow traffic and drive normally you don't get passengers in time."
@Brad Lee admitted:
"We hate them until we're inside the taxi and running late then they get you to work on time despite the traffic."
@Thandokazi Solibanzi joked:
"As a public transport passenger, I hate it when a taxi drives like that and I am not inside 🤣🤣🤣"
@Shade Jood confessed:
"I get mad if the taxi driver doesn't drive on the sidewalk during traffic. Call them what u want. I get to work on time."
@Brent Jordaan noted:
"Traffic cops too busy catching law-abiding citizens."
@Gavin Langeveldt concluded:
"It's genius If you can't beat them.. join them."
Similar taxi stories
- Briefly News recently reported on a heartwarming interaction between a taxi driver and a female BMW driver in Cape Town, which left Mzansi touched by his friendly invitation that broke stereotypes.
- A shocking incident at Nyanga Taxi Rank had South Africans demanding answers after multiple taxis were mysteriously set ablaze overnight.
- A rare sight in Johannesburg had everyone talking when a taxi sporting an unexpected sign was spotted navigating city streets.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za