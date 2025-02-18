A social media user caught Mzansi's attention after sharing footage of taxi drivers using an unconventional route to avoid traffic, praising their innovative thinking

The viral video shows three taxis bypassing a traffic buildup by using a one-way road in the opposite direction, with the content creator admiring their efficient problem-solving skills

The amusing observation sparked a heated debate online, with some South Africans defending the tactical manoeuvre while others expressed concerns about road safety

A viral video has sparked an intriguing discussion about taxi drivers' creative approach to navigating South Africa's busy roads. Content creator @byroncomedy shared footage of what he calls "masterminds" at work, showing how taxi drivers efficiently avoid traffic by taking alternative routes, even if it means going against traffic rules.

Understanding taxi driver innovation

In the video, the creator observes three taxis avoiding a lengthy traffic queue by using a one-way road in the opposite direction.

"The only reason we all hate taxis is because we don't think as efficiently as them," he remarks, adding, "These three masterminds, 'we don't want to go in traffic so we go up the one-way route.' It's genius."

This observation comes at a time when South Africa's taxi industry continues to be an important part of the country's transportation system. According to recent projections, the taxi market is expected to reach US$0.32bn in revenue by 2025, with user numbers projected at 8.89 million by 2029, demonstrating the industry's significant role in daily commuter life.

Mzansi divided over taxi tactics

@Jason Blacklock opposed:

"No they have no law and they need their taxis impounded and scrapped."

@Musa Milton Nobela explained:

"If you're not a taxi driver you'll never understand what happens there, if you drive slow and follow traffic, you're not going to make any profits in time, if you follow traffic and drive normally you don't get passengers in time."

@Brad Lee admitted:

"We hate them until we're inside the taxi and running late then they get you to work on time despite the traffic."

@Thandokazi Solibanzi joked:

"As a public transport passenger, I hate it when a taxi drives like that and I am not inside 🤣🤣🤣"

@Shade Jood confessed:

"I get mad if the taxi driver doesn't drive on the sidewalk during traffic. Call them what u want. I get to work on time."

@Brent Jordaan noted:

"Traffic cops too busy catching law-abiding citizens."

@Gavin Langeveldt concluded:

"It's genius If you can't beat them.. join them."

