Smell Ya’ Later: Campbell’s Launches All New Soup-Scented Candles, SA in Stitches

Cambell's Soup Company is branching out into the world of candle-making, releasing two of its very own soup-scented candles

The candles are limited-edition and come in the classic Chicken Noodle Soup and Tomato Soup flavours

Social media users were a little sceptical, sharing their hilarious reactions to the new candles in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Cambell's Soup Company has come up with an all-new way for customers to enjoy their delectable products, stashing two of their best selling soups in scented candle form.

Cambell's Soup Company is branching out into the world of candle-making, releasing two of its very own soup-scented candles. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The limited-edition holiday-themed candles will come in the classic Chicken Noodle Soup and Tomato Soup ( with grilled cheese) scents, People reports.

But the giving spirit of the holiday does not end there as 10% of all the profits made from sales will go towards the charity, Feeding America.

While social media users were curious about the interesting new candles, many peeps were super sceptical about the smell. This left these remarks on NowThis New's social media page.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

petersutherland said:

"I’m out"

callmemisterj said:

"Y'know what? A chicken noodle & tomato doesn't sound so bad, as long as I have the real thing in my cupboard because I'm gonna be hungry with all those smells."

jlatte53 said:

"Every day we stray further from god."

Maya Angelou becomes the 1st black woman to be featured on US quarter coin

In more World news, Briefly News previously reported that a poet has made history as far as the black race is concerned in the United States after being featured on the country's quarter coin.

Late Maya Angelou was depicted in the quarter with open and outstretched arms and had behind her a flying bird and rising sun.

The new quarter recently went into circulation

According to Al Jazeera, the 25-cent quarter coin which had the image of the deceased was circulated on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Briefly News gathered that the coin is one of the numerous coins that would be released via a programme aimed at honouring prominent women in US history which was signed in 2021.

“...Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program. Maya Angelou, featured on the reverse of this first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift,'' US Mint Deputy Director Ventris Gibson said.

Other personalities to be featured in the coins are the first female US astronaut Sally Ride; the first female chief of the Cherokee Nation and a campaigner for indigenous rights Wilma Mankiller as well as a Chinese-American film star in Hollywood Anna May Wong, BBC News reports.

Source: Briefly News