Vogue Magazine UK has made history with its brave new cover shoot which comprises only dark-skinned models

Fans were quick to praise the magazine for finally increasing its representation and acknowledging the diversity within the fashion industry

However, some fierce critics of the magazine said that it was its worst magazine cover ever

British Vogue has broken with tradition and featured nine dark-skinned models with African the cover of its latest issue.

Historically, the world of fashion has been dominated by light-skinned models and has been under the spotlight ever since the Black Lives Matter movement campaigned against the murder of George Floyd.

Sudanese born Adut Akech was one of the models to feature on the groundbreaking cover. Photo credit: adutakech

Source: Instagram

Diversity has increased in the fashion industry with 43% of models who walked the catwalk during 2021 were women of colour according to The Guardian.

Social media users were quick to praise the magazine for increasing its representation

adutakech:

"So so so special ."

charlihoward:

"What a cover!!! Omg "

moorehisstyle:

"Wow! American Vogue could nevaaa."

gingham_palace:

"Love the cover, wished the models would be dressed in colour though ."

kdzpc:

"This is actually stunning, a bonus would be to see natural-looking hair too."

Backlash from some corners of the media

However, not everyone was impressed with the magazine cover. The Daily Mail had some fierce criticism of the cover.

The newspaper labelled it as one of the "worst vogue covers ever" and listed a number of concerns with the photograph.

The newspaper criticised the magazine for making the models' skin extra dark and for catering to the 'white gaze'.

Critics also took exception to the lighting and the wardrobe, the models were all dressed in black and the lighting appeared to darken the models.

