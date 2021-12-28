A video of a black car being washed away by a powerful river has gone viral after the clip was posted on the SA Long distance Truckers Facebook page

The clip shows two cars trying to cross a flowing river while curious onlookers gawk from the banks

Social media were not impressed and reacted strongly by labelling the motorist "foolish" and "reckless"

South Africans have reacted in shock to a viral video that shows a car being washed away by a river.

The 20-second video was posted on the SA Long distance Truckers Facebook page along with the caption:

"The power of water over a bridge."

Facebook users were flabbergasted that the motorist made the reckless move and scores of them offered up their opinions.

Adrian Waterman Tregoning said:

“Anything above the centre of the wheel is very risky. Foolish.”

David Baloyi said:

“So they rather have pictures than worry about the person inside.”

Xolani Mtimkulu said:

“A classic case of the blind leading the blind."

André van Rijsbergen gave a scientific explanation:

“The car is just floating away, water flow doesn't need to be powerful. The volume of the submerged part of the car is exactly equal to the volume of water it displaces. We can calculate the weight of that displaced water: W = mg = DVg.”

Jon Marshall-Goodridge said:

“Use a chain to tow a vehicle ! Looks like the corolla hit a pothole which snapped the tow rope and it was bye-bye Toyota !!”

Lindile Buwa said:

“I was asking myself how did it end? Did the driver of the corrolla manage to swim out of the water?”

Omega Manokore said:

“The water in the river is shallow. He could swim.”

Marks Mtembo said:

“Totally unacceptable, don’t be stubborn for nothing, why people risky their life with something which you can avoid, stay in your car until the flowing water is stable.”

Tino Costar Chitata said:

“It's not the power of water over the bridge it's the power of water in general Never understand estimate it especially if you don't really understand how water behave in large bodies.”

Themba Andile said:

“Obvious what were they expecting towing in a rope in that river I mean the car is on neutral has no control already it goes wherever the forces pushes the vehicle I mean like come on really. Really Bad Idea.”

Limpopo floods cause two vehicles to be swept away, search for the victims continues

Previously Briefly News wrote about the Limpopo transport and community safety department who searched for the people who were in two vehicles that were swept off a bridge in the Steelpoort area due to flooding.

The cars that were involved in the incident are a sedan and a minibus respectively.

Both vehicles have been recovered, but the occupants have not been found. The search continues for the occupants of two vehicles who were swept away in a flood in Limpopo.

According to TimesLIVE, a severe weather warning had been issued to drivers in the area due to flash floods.

Crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges was especially cautioned against.

