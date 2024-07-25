QUIZ: South African Celebrities Before Fame: Can You Guess Who They Are

Some of our South African stars have changed their looks dramatically over the years, and they almost look unrecognisable

From Khanyi Mbau AKA the Queen Of Bling, to Bonang Matbeba, who went from moghel to mogul

Can you guess which of these young and passionate faces have turned out to be today? Take this fun Briefly News quiz

South Africa boasts a number of celebrities who started doing their thing years ago. Some have transformed their entire look and cannot seem to be recognisable to some of their new fans. Take this quiz to see if you have a sharp eye when it comes to your favourite celebrities younger looking selves.

QUIZ: Can you tell who is this cute young man in this picture? Image: @2freshles on Instagram, @akaworldwide on Instagram

Source: UGC

Khanyi Mbau debuts new face after procedure

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khanyi Mbau showed off her new face after her thread lift procedure.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The reality TV star's youthful appearance had people talking, and followers had nothing but good things to say. Peeps showed love to the queen of bling and said she looked as gorgeous as ever.

Source: Briefly News