Nandi Madida has reacted to her SAMAs speech getting cut short while she accepted hubby Zakes Bantwini's award

Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman were honoured and received the Sama29 International Achievement award

While he was in the United States, Nandi Madida gave a speech on his behalf but could not finish it

Nandi Madida had reacted to the SAMAs cutting her acceptance speech in honour of her husband, Zakes Bantwini. Image: @nandi_madida

Actress and singer Nandi Madida was a victim of a stage blunder caused by the South African Music Awards (Samas) producers. In a speech that was meant to honour Zakes Bantwini, she only got a few words out.

Zakes, Nomcebo, Wouter honoured at the SAMAs

International stars Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman received the Sama29 International Achievement Award.

This was to honour their historic accolade when they won a Grammy award for Best Global Music Performance.

Nandi Madida reacts to SAMAs blunder

The music producer was in Miami in the United States. His wife, Nandi Madida, gave a speech on his behalf but could not finish it because of an embarrassing stage blunder.

Nandi could only utter the words: "Sanibonani."

Her speech was interrupted by the Best Traditional Faith Music Album announcement, which was won by Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad.

In reaction to her SAMAs speech getting cut short, Nandi joked and said there is nothing left for her to do at the ceremony.

“I’ve won a South African Music Award. I’ve hosted the Samas and I’ve even been cut off speaking at the awards. I think there’s nothing else left to do at the Samas. My husband just landed from Miami, Congrats my love Zakes Bantwini on your international award. And please tell Zakes how it went.”

