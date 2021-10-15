Cassper Nyovest could not be more proud that his little guy Khotso is following in his footsteps, at least where whips are concerned

Taking to social media with a clip of Khotso driving a mini Bentley, Cassper oozed that real dad pride

Fans could not believe that Cassper got Khotso a toy Bentley and flooded the comment section expressing their feels

Cassper Nyovest’s little man Khotso is following in his boujee whip-loving footsteps and he couldn’t be more proud. Like father like son with these two.

Cassper Nyovest could not be happier to be Khotso's father and it shows in everything he does. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Knowing that Cassper is a Bentley fan is no secret. Before Thembi came along, peeps were sure Cass was going to marry his car, lol.

Taking to social media with the cutest proud dad clip, Cassper made it known that Khotso’s got good taste in whips too, he’s also a Bentley guy!

Cassper shared a clip of Khotso scooting around their home in a battery-operated Bentley replica, reported SAHipHopMag. It's just too precious!

“Asbonge!!! Dankie K Man!!!! Bentley Boyz! He ready for the summer!!! #SummerYaFame”

Cassper posted:

Seeing the sweet clip and Cassper’s excitement, fans took to the comment section to express their feelings. Watching Cass become a father has been a real honour.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@WAYNE_IQ was inspired:

“That's nice, grootman! These kind of videos motivate me to work smart and hard to ensure that l give my future kids an enjoyable life.”

@Sobi325 is sure this toy car cost more than the money he needs to make his problems go away, lol:

@BaMpitsaShupes was impressed by Khotso’s driving skills:

@RDalemufasa gushed:

Cassper Nyovest brags about never having a ghostwriter in his rap career

Cassper Nyovest has shared that he has never hired a ghostwriter to pen his lyrics. The star took to social media recently to brag about writing his own songs for the past 10 years.

Mufasa told his fans that he wrote his past six albums all by himself. A few Mzansi rappers have recently been exposed for having ghostwriters. Even international stars such as Drake have been accused of using ghostwriters to pen the dope lyrics they spit in their verses.

According to SAHipHopMag, the Siyathandana hitmaker took to Twitter to flex about his song writing abilities. The star said:

"Never had a ghostwriter in my life. I’m 6 albums deep. Still making hits. 10 years in. Consistency! Here’s to another 10!!!"

