From Somizi Mhlongo to Sophie Ndaba: 3 Mzansi Power Couples Who Split in 2021

It ended in tears for some of Mzansi's fave couples this 2021. They were couple goals when everything was still going right in their love department but hogged headlines when the news of their messy divorces and splits surfaced on social media.

The year 2021 has seen celeb couples trend for all the wrong reasons as their fairytale relationships came crumbling down. Physical and verbal abuse allegations were some of the reasons many of the power couples headed to splitsville.

Somizi Mhlongo, Mohale Motaung and Sophie Ndaba went through messy splits in 2021. Image: @somizi, @mohale_77, @sophiendaba

Briefly News takes a look at some of the messiest break-ups Mzansi witnessed this year. The publication zoomed in on three splits that trended on our website this year.

1. Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung

Mohale Motaung shook the timeline when he accused the larger-than-life media personality, Somizi Mhlongo, of abusing him. He even shared that the former Idols SA judge tried to slay him, according to OkMzansi.

The celebrity chef went public and confirmed that they were indeed divorcing after the abuse allegations made headlines in Mzansi. However, Somizi denied that he abused his estranged hubby when they were still an item.

2. Sophie Ndaba and Max Lichaba

The former Generations actress' son, Ocean L, opened a whole can of worms in a diss track dedicated to his step dad titled My Step Father Is A Devil. Ocean revealed in the track that Max allegedly cheated on his mom when they were still a couple.

He also went on to allege that Max was also abusive towards her. Sharing his side of the story, Max confirmed that they were finalising their divorce but denied that he was an abusive hubby.

3. Lebo M and Angela Casara

The world-renowned The Lion King producer and Angela also raised many eyebrows when they announced their divorce in a joint statement earlier in 2021. It was not the first time that the couple went their separate ways.

They shared that they had high hopes of staying together for the rest of their lives since they were attempting marriage life for the third time together.

Enhle Mbali details alleged abuse at the hands of DJ Black Coffee

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali was loud and open about the horror she allegedly endured during her marriage. The mother of two recently appeared in court after she accused her estranged husband Black Coffee of abuse.

The matter was reserved by the court and a decision is still pending. Enhle opened up about previous incidents where the DJ allegedly violated her rights.

According to Enhle, Maphumulo abused her twice before the recent incident at her birthday party. In a statement, Enhle revealed that she endured gaslighting, emotional and verbal abuse, physical abuse and financial abuse.

