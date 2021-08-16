Sophie Ndaba's Estranged Hubby Max Lichaba Responds to Her Son's Diss Track

Actress Sophie Ndaba's estranged hubby, Max Lichaba, has reacted to the accusations made against him in a diss track released by her soon-to-be ex-stepson

In the new single, Lwandle Ndaba alleged that Max Lichaba used to beat up his loving mom when they were still an item

Lichaba has reportedly denied that he physically abused the former Generations actress when they were still together and revealed that their divorce matter is now being dealt with in the High Court

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sophie Ndaba's estranged hubby, Max Lichaba, has responded to the allegations levelled against him in a trending diss track, My Step Dad a Devil.

The former Generations actress' son Lwandle Ndaba dropped a diss track at the weekend firing shots at Lichaba. The rapper, who uses his stage name Ocean L, accused Lichaba of abusing his mom when they were still in a relationship.

Sophie Ndaba's estranged hubby Max Lichaba has responded to her son's diss track. Image: @sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Lichaba has denied all the claims made by her estranged wife's son in the song. He also refused to comment on the actual song. Lichaba told Sunday World that he has never assaulted a woman in his life, adding that he has daughters and a sister.

"My matter with Sophie is at the High Court for divorce and that is all I can say."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to ZAlebs, Lwandle Ndaba's father is popular The Queen actor Themba Ndaba.

Sophie Ndaba’s son drops diss track about Max Lichaba

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sophie Ndaba trended on social media over the weekend after her last-born son, Lwandle Ndaba, dropped a diss track aimed at his estranged stepfather, Max Lichaba.

Lwandle, who goes by the stage name Ocean L, released the song My Step Dad a Devil and Mzansi made sure it went viral. The 22-year-old tore into Lichaba in all of the verses, exposing him for allegedly using his mother for her fame and money.

He even alleged that Lichaba was the reason his mother fell into a depression. The allegations delved deeper and spoke of the physical abuse Ndaba allegedly suffered at his hands.

"You got it all and you left us with nothing."

The song was an immediate hit among Mzansi social media users.

@foxx_kid said:

“He raps way better than your favourite South African rappers.”

@simphiwepgiven said:

“Some men are beasts in human appearance. What kind of man does that to a woman? Sophie went through hell, with this song it makes sense now... Poor kid I hope he heals... this song is more like a cry for help to me...”

Source: Briefly.co.za