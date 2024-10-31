A Cape Town gentleman who was driving on the N2 during peak hours complained about law enforcement

The man failed to understand why the officers would let taxis drive freely on the yellow lane and not in the middle of the road like other cars

The online community reacted to the video, with many saying law enforcement officers only enforce bylaws

A Cape Town man didn't like how law enforcement seemed to give favouritism to taxi drivers. Images: @BFG Images

Source: Getty Images

A Cape Town resident expressed how unhappy he was with law enforcement officers.

The man was driving on the busy N2 during peak hours. The cars were driving slowly. However, what captured his attention was how the taxis were freely driving on a yellow lane. According to him, that is against South Africa's rule of the road.

In front of the gentleman, a law enforcement car was driving slowly like the other cars. What he failed to understand was how the officers let the taxi drivers commit the illegal act on their watch.

Cape Town man complains about law enforcement

See the TikTok video below:

Netizens express their views on the situation

The video gained over 50k views, with many online users expressing different opinions. See the comments below:

@Khadafie wrote:

"Law enforcement dont have the powers to pull over thats the traffics job if a law enforcement officer can assist with the pull over bt they cant do anything."

@Atlantic 3D expressed:

"Law enforcement only enforces bylaws not traffic offenses that is for traffic department."

@Gone in 82 Seconds wrote:

"I see it everyday 😏."

@Chez shared:

"And when provincial traffic dept does something... the whole country protests in favour of taxis... you can't win🙄."

@(LYLE)... commented:

"Probably on a break, or not in the mood."

@Rox_an said:

"Its law enforcement! They can't do anything about this. It's like asking a Mc Donald's employee to make you ice cream at KFC."

Officer nab an overloaded taxi with school kids

In another story, Briefly News reported about a taxi that was caught with over 30 schoolchildren.

An overloaded taxi was caught with over 30 school kids. Netizens react with anger. In the TikTok video uploaded by @dodorhoyi, traffic officers pulled the taxi off the road. One officer can be seen counting the school kids as they get out of the taxi. It was over 30 kids in the car that was supposed to carry 14 to 16 passengers.

Source: Briefly News