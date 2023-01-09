A confident little girl grabbed a lot of attention when she danced with accuracy in a public place filled with a large crowd

Her dance moves in the nice video posted on TikTok by The Dave Blog swept everyone off their feet

After the video was posted online, TikTok users who watched it described the 8-year-old girl as a born star

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video of a confident girl who danced with swag and accuracy has gone viral on TikTok.

Bedecked in a flowing flower gown, the girl, said to be 8 years old, was spotted dancing in a video posted by The Dave Blog.

The girl danced with a lot of swag and confidence. Photo credit: TikTok/@thedaveblog.

Source: UGC

The girl danced in the midst of a large crowd who were obviously wowed by her dance steps.

Video of a girl dancing accurately in public

It was as if she rehearsed her moves before the event because there were no mistakes at all in her dance performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The girl called Adubea has been described as a born star because she danced with a lot of talent and she was not shy.

Adubea's hand gestures and leg moves depict someone who knows her game and exactly how to execute it.

Numerous TikTok users have hailed her for her prowess even as they say she has a future in dancing. The video has been viewed 500k times.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@somuah719 said:

"Anyone who says she doesn't respect is a demon, where do you know my girl Adobea."

@lydia commented:

"Adobea you do alll."

@Oheneba Candy reacted:

"We always say the white kids are amazing buh we tend to talk bad about our own, show them girl."

@Sfred said:

"If some of us got this courage when we were young like by now we own Ghana oo."

@Moon_Light commented:

"The facial expressions alone."

@grace commented:

"She's beautiful."

@nana_ama226 said:

"My Ghanaian people will judge you. Forget them. You are born to be a star."

Market woman takes over freestyle dance

Nigeria's leading news website, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady danced inside a market and she emerged as a star dancer.

It all started when a group of dancers came to her shop to dance and she joined them.

The lady promptly took the center stage and stole the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng