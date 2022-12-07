Malusi Booi took to Twitter and shared a stunning picture that shows South African traditional fashion at its peak

The DA member shared his amazement at pictures of some women fully decked out in Xhosa attire

Online users flooded the comments as they joined Booi in marvelling at the women's gorgeous dresses

Malusi Booi, a councillor in Cape Town, showed his appreciation for Xhosa culture. The DA member shared pictures of two women dressed head-to-toe in regalia designed by UyiNqaba Designs.

Malusi Booi reminded South Africans that Xhosa attire is breathtaking when he shared a stunning picture admiring it. Image:@uyinqaba_designs

The picture caught people's attention as they admired the women in the picture. Many peeps discussed how much they love South Africa's diverse cultures.

Malusi Booi appreciates Xhosa culture

found a picture by UyiNqaba Designs of two women dressed in traditional Xhosa attire. The women wore floor-length dresses with signature Xhosa shawls and necklaces. They also wore head wraps and oversized sunglasses. Booi captioned the picture:

"This beautiful."

South African loves to see peeps rocking traditional attire. Many people agreed with him, and most were raving about the picture. Some people commented that they love how South Africans participate in each other's culture.

@lesiamolibeli commented:

"This is too beautiful."

@Evalicious055 commented:

"It screams royalty."

@madamzoe commented:

"Hands down Xhosa regalia is the girl she thinks she definitely is."

@AndileQwabe_ commented:

"What I appreciate about SA is that I can pick any traditional attire, spoilt for choice and no one would call it cultural appropriation. "

@GertrudeOsei8 commented:

"Wow...this is fabulous ."

@vimbai_x commented:

"Wearing this on my roora >> that print."

@Sikhhhh commented:

"Marrying Xhosa for the drip."

p@prissypa commented:

"I love a good ole rich African culture attire ."

@Leeray_B commented:

"My mom and I at my traditional wedding ."

@siyaxoliisa commented:

"No I don't think you understand... I'M OBSESSED."

@Eliott_Jameson commented:

"This picture has to have a storyline! And I know that’s the mother-in-law and the sister-in-law."

