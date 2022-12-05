A man's meal of tripe (mogodu) with a vetkoek was subject to netizens' opinions as many were split over it

The interesting combination left South Africans divided as some thought it was appetizing while others were disturbed

Online users shared jokes and posted hilarious memes judging the guy's food choice after fasting

People were not shy and didn't hold back when a man shared his tripe and magwinya dish. Some people were thoroughly disgusted by the combination, while others were more open to it.

A man showed off his meal of tripe paired with amagwinya which left netizens divided. Image: THEGIFT777/Ivan

Source: Getty Images

A picture of the man's food was subject to various reactions from netizens. People shared hilarious memes making fun of the man's choice of food.

Man judged for eating tripe with amagwinya

A tweet posted by @_Thabo09 shows that he ate mogodu with amagwinya. He captioned the post:

"Breaking my fast"

Mzansi always has feedback for people's odd food recipes. People immediately started to crack jokes. Some thought it looked like a hearty meal, while others roasted his food choice.

@x_lwaz commented:

"Lmao mans getting cooked and i also like this combo."

@__mabone commented:

"Eish they are cooking you and this is such a great combo plus a bit of achaar."

@Yoli_Que commented:

"That gwinya is as upset as I am."

@Mohlahlocollins commented:

"So much heart burn in one picture."

@lindo_thelma commented:

"The combo is not combing."

@Kerotse_K commented:

Everything alright friend?"

@Patovipir

"Tell me you are xhosa without saying it."

@NjayamJnr commented:

"Nkare you dished up for a dog."

@EarlOfGC commented:

"I can’t believe folks are cooking this elite Setswana breakfast uncultured swines."

@ElsieLaone commented:

"This is all I need to survive this winter."

