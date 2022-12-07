A tweet asking people what the highest-paid career is caused quite a debate on the socials as people responded in droves

Netizen's responses were split because many tweeps had jokes about how crime is a rewarding business venture in South Africa

Some expressed disappointment in the answers as they expected people actually to name different professions

A Twitter user wanted people to discuss the highest-earning jobs. The tweet backfired as people responded with painful truths.

A few online users named professionals, but other netizens had different ideas. People debated whether getting a job in South Africa was even worth it.

South Africans to paint over highest-earning profession

One tweep, @ZamakonkeK, sparked a discussion, and SA gathered to speculate about the highest-earning professions. Responses to the tweet ranged from serious answers to jokes, as others mentioned corruption and heists as the best way to earn a good living.

South Africans took it as an opportunity to vent about how bad corruption is in the country. People even name-dropped the president as an example of how to make easy money in the country.

@Maldaka commented:

"Tenderprenuership followed closely by CIT Heist."

@Songz_Chiya commented:

"Stealing tax payer's monies."

@stillpopp commented:

"Crime and corruption."

@mlusibiya1 commented:

"Nepotism, by far."

@BhutiSbo commented:

"Heists and stuff."

@kriswentzel9 commented:

"ANC Politician without any doubt...No qualifications needed...just be able to lie without blinking."

@Nceba_27 commented:

"Money heist and things"

@Keshy_Moodley commented:

"Corruption."

@wallflowerMJ_ commented:

"Crime."

@HLABARINTO commented:

"I know a Software engineer with over 5 years experience at company X who was getting less than the minimum salary of a starting Software Eng at our company which was around 450k 7 years ago. I know a CA who was taking home 350k at company A while another 1 is living large at company B."

@TshepisoReal commented:

"Salary won't take you anywhere in South Africa my child. Tenders and selling drugs.You can even ask Ramaphosa."

@Presley_phoebie commented:

"Nothing beats corruption."

@TheRealZeeNkosi commented:

"These comments ...they're full of jokes. Kanti I was genuinely curious. Like besides Doctors and athletes and CAs."

@paputsi65 commented:

"1. According to the Business Insider, Lawyers and Accountants at the top of their field in SA are likely to earn the biggest salaries, but certain developers and analysts working in the technology space can make nearly R2m a year without the responsibility of managing other people."

@vonani_mushwana commented:

"I think any career can be the highest just depends on your hustling game. Hence we have rich doctors and average ones, lawyers that do well and the ones who don't, unemployed engineers, average and rich one the list goes on."

