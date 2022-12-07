A video of a cash-in-transit vehicle being robbed in an unconfirmed community has been doing the rounds online

The footage captured by two gents in a car parked in close proximity to the incident shows the CIT van being bombed

While some peeps poked fun at the chaotic video, others were disappointed at the increasing crime in SA

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist being recorded by two gents from the comfort of their vehicle has been doing the rounds online.

Two entertained gents managed to capture a video of a CIT heist from their car. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The footage posted on Twitter by user Kulani (@kulanicool) shows a cash-in-transit van being bombed in broad daylight as entertained community members watch on in excitement.

The gents capturing the chaos from their vehicle can be heard humorously narrating the criminal activity happening at the nearby scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Some South African netizens responded with banter to the post. Others expressed concern at the brazen crime and how desensitised people have become to criminality and violence.

@Tlou_regi wrote:

"And we expect crime to end in the country. When we supporting it."

@mashdenny commented:

"It's about time we became a cashless society."

@Adena69284136 replied:

"There will be a part 2 for this I promise I will be the starring ."

@Mceks45 said:

"Lol so no one is gonna talk about that burning building."

@lotlis wrote:

"This narrators are my hero's, they make it funny ."

@Mdoo_007 responded:

"Shout out to the camera man... Man is focused on the job."

@mvelogasa commented:

"NOT EVEN ONE TRIED TO CALL THE COPS....THAT HOW ALL WE KNOW SAPS TAKE 5 BUSINESS DAYS TO RESPOND TO THE SCENE."

@BrandZAR said:

"Someone said Mzansi is slowly replacing cinemas."

Video of armed man grabbing money box from cash in transit van and running away on foot leaves SA suspicious

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of an armed man brazenly approaching a cash-in-transit van on foot has gone viral and left many South Africans with many unanswered questions.

The footage was posted on Twitter by @VehicleTrackerz and showed a man and a woman walking together with a cash-in-transit van identifiable on the side as the guards offload the vehicle.

The man proceeds to whip out his firearm as he points it to one of the guards busy in the van and snatches a money box from him. He then runs away with great speed, leaving the guards utterly dumbfounded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News